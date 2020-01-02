EXIT INTERVIEWS: Tario Fuller | Richie Worship | Elijah Sindelar | Brycen Hopkins | Markus Bailey | Matt McCann | Kai Higgins



Navon Mosley enjoyed a quietly productive career for Purdue.

He made 10 starts as a true freshman in 2016 and became a fixture at safety the rest of his career while making 47 starts for the Boilermakers. Mosley capped his career as a team captain, making 53 tackles.

Mosley leaves Purdue with 174 career tackles and three interceptions. His best season was as a junior in 2018, when the West Bloomfield, Mich., native finished second on the squad with 93 tackles to go along with a sack and an interception.

One of his best games came in Purdue's 42-28 win at Nebraska in 2018, when he made 14 tackles-and Mosley tallied 10 tackles in three other games that season. And the 6-0, 200-pound Mosley made a game-sealing interception in a victory at Indiana later that same season.

GoldandBlack.com spoke with Mosley for an Exit Interview.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the highlight of your career:

Mosley: Playing IU my junior year, getting that interception was a pretty big highlight of my career. I think I was a reliable player. I had plenty of 10-, 15-tackle games.

GoldandBlack.com: What do you think was your legacy?

Mosley: I think me and some of the guys I played with that we helped create a standard and expectation of how things are supposed to be done— on and off the field.

GoldandBlack.com: Who influenced you the most while at Purdue?

Mosley: It would be wrong if I singled out one person. So many people touched me, molded me and inspired me and helped me see the different aspects of me. Different people had different touches. My position coach, Coach Poin, had a real big influence on how I see the game, and see football. And others in the community changed how I see the world. Poin made me feel when I was on the field, I could play free and play my game.

GoldandBlack.com: What has Jeff Brohm meant to your career?

Mosley: I really tip my hat to Brohm and how he came in and instantly changed the culture. He created a mind-set of really playing hard, developing good football player, creating situations where people are competing. So many Purdue fans are looking up to you, little kids are looking up to you. You are never playing for yourself. You are playing for teammates, you are playing for fans. He definitely has created a culture that everyone respects. And he did it fast. You have to tip your hat.

GoldandBlack.com: Were you happy with how your career unfolded?

Mosley: Am I happy with it? Yes. Knowing who I am and what I could improve, absolutely.

GoldandBlack.com: What young players in the secondary should fans keep an eye on?

Mosley: Like I have been saying since early camp, that’s gonna be a real scary secondary. There is a lot of length, a lot of speed. You got Jalen Graham, who is gonna be a real good player. Marvin Grant went down with an injury, but those two are gonna be real good. Cory Trice, we got to see him come into his own. Nyles Beverly, he got hurt, but when he got a little healthy, he showed some promise during practice. I won’t be surprised to see him get into the conversation for playing time. There is a lot of young talent. Those are just freshmen. There are sophomores and juniors coming up that are good. It will be interesting to see what Purdue does with all of that talent.

GoldandBlack.com: What's next for you?

Mosley: I will train down in Florida and STE in Boca Raton, getting ready to go into the next phase of my life, preparing for the draft.

GoldandBlack.com: What are scouts saying about you?

Mosley: I have been hearing some pretty good things. I have years of film to analyze. I played everywhere in the secondary. I have been hearing pretty good reviews. They are telling me some things I need to improve on. I think a lot of people want to see me run and see my athletic ability.