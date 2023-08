Purdue and Michigan met in last season's Big Ten Championship game. While the final result went as expected, Purdue was surprisingly competitive against the Wolverines. This year Purdue goes to Ann Arbor for the first time in 12 years, but it is a rematch of last year's title game. The Wolverines enter this year as the Big Ten favorite, so we spoke with Trevor McCue of Rivals' Maize N' Blue Review to learn more.