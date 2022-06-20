GoldandBlack.com Entrance Interview: OL Cross Watson

Building an offensive line is an on-going process. And Cross Watson is one of the latest pieces to the puzzle, hoping to be part of Purdue's future front.



Watson is one of four offensive line signees in the Class of 2022, joining Malachi Preciado, Andre Oben and Vince Carpenter. Jimmy Liston also is slated to come on board this fall.



The 6-5, 270-pound Portage, Mich., product--a left tackle in high school--had offers from the likes of Air Force, Buffalo, Toledo, Western Michigan, Harvard, Marshall, Eastern Michigan and Dartmouth, among others. Watson says Vanderbilt, Duke and Georgia Tech had expressed interest, too.



Watson, who earned second-team Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference honors in 2021, wants to study engineering at Purdue.

Learn more about Watson in this Zoom interview.

