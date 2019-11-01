News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 14:49:22 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue vs. Nebraska

Purdue and Jack Plummer return to Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday to face Nebraska.
Purdue and Jack Plummer return to Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday to face Nebraska. (Chad Krockover)
- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

MORE: Matchup Preview | Opponent View: Nebraska | Coach's Corner: Bell's emergence has been sweet treat in frustrating season | Brohm: 'Jack Plummer will start for us' | Data Driven: A look at Nebraska | Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm on Nebraska, QBs, and more | Twin City Superstore Videos: Bell, Doerue, Hermanns talk Nebraska | Purdue in the Pros: Week 8 | Number Crunching: Week 10

TOM DIENHART — GOLDANDBLACK.COM

Injuries, youth, bad weather, bad luck … it’s just been one of those seasons for Purdue.

The Boilermakers are 2-6. They need to win their last four games to get bowl eligible for a third season in a row. That march must begin Saturday when Nebraska visits.

I expect the Purdue offense to show some life — maybe even score 30 points — given how soft the Cornhusker defense is. But can the Boilermakers slow down a strong Nebraska attack?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}