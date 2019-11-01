Injuries, youth, bad weather, bad luck … it’s just been one of those seasons for Purdue.

The Boilermakers are 2-6. They need to win their last four games to get bowl eligible for a third season in a row. That march must begin Saturday when Nebraska visits.

I expect the Purdue offense to show some life — maybe even score 30 points — given how soft the Cornhusker defense is. But can the Boilermakers slow down a strong Nebraska attack?