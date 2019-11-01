GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue vs. Nebraska
MORE: Matchup Preview | Opponent View: Nebraska | Coach's Corner: Bell's emergence has been sweet treat in frustrating season | Brohm: 'Jack Plummer will start for us' | Data Driven: A look at Nebraska | Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm on Nebraska, QBs, and more | Twin City Superstore Videos: Bell, Doerue, Hermanns talk Nebraska | Purdue in the Pros: Week 8 | Number Crunching: Week 10
TOM DIENHART — GOLDANDBLACK.COM
Injuries, youth, bad weather, bad luck … it’s just been one of those seasons for Purdue.
The Boilermakers are 2-6. They need to win their last four games to get bowl eligible for a third season in a row. That march must begin Saturday when Nebraska visits.
I expect the Purdue offense to show some life — maybe even score 30 points — given how soft the Cornhusker defense is. But can the Boilermakers slow down a strong Nebraska attack?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news