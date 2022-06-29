 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Myles Colvin at Charlie Hughes
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-29 00:14:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Myles Colvin at Charlie Hughes

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
This past weekend was a good one for Myles Colvin and his Heritage Christian team, as they won three of their four games at the Charlie Hughes Showcase.

Get a look at the Purdue commitment in action from three of those four games here in this GoldandBlack.com video compilation.

