GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Myles Colvin at Charlie Hughes
This past weekend was a good one for Myles Colvin and his Heritage Christian team, as they won three of their four games at the Charlie Hughes Showcase.
Get a look at the Purdue commitment in action from three of those four games here in this GoldandBlack.com video compilation.
