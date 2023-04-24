The anticipation for Hudson Card's spring debut was palpable in West Lafayette.

A highly-touted transfer quarterback was headed for West Lafayette after the position was deemed a question mark with the departure of All-Big Ten performer Aidan O'Connell. The program is expecting big things from the Texas transfer. Thus far, Card has met those lofty expectations and even exceeded them throughout the Boilermakers' 15 spring practices.

Ryan Walters and Graham Harrell have both spoken about how they believed Card was the best quarterback in the transfer portal, but even they have been impressed by the new signal-caller's performance over the last month.

"He's definitely exceeded expectations for all of us. I think from a throwing perspective and from an athleticism perspective," Harrell said on Thursday. "He kind of has a rare combination, and if he continues to improve and do things right like he is right now, I think this sky's the limit for a guy like Hudson."

Along with his impressive passing acumen shown this spring, Card provides a dual-threat ability that Purdue hasn't seen in decades. The former Longhorn quarterback wasn't able to show his running ability in Austin but appears to have embraced a new aspect of his game.

One of the defenders that has been trying to slow down the new quarterback every day in practice, Nic Caraway, also marvels at just how good Card has been this spring.

"Just the passes he's been throwing. Hitting them right on the money where DBs can't go. He moves in the pocket, very fast quarterback, he's mobile," Caraway said. "He's a smart guy. It's not like he's one of those guys who, if any pressure comes, he'll just tuck it and run. He sits there and sits there and finds his read and always makes the play."

Hudson Card has checked all the boxes on the field over the last month, but what about off the field?

Ryan Walters shared that he was pleased with Card's ability to take control of the team and become a leader for the team, which supplements his on-field performance.

"Hudson Card has got a chance to be really special. [He] hadn't played a ton of ball as a starter, but he's very mature, very poised. Got a good command of what we're trying to do schematically, and he's got some talent. So, I'm happy he's here," Walters said.