VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Jason Simmons, Kevin Kane pre-Ohio State
Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane and Jason Simmons talk about Northwestern game and preview Ohio State matchup.
• Dub Jellison
Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes
Boiler Upload takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Purdue's matchup with the Buckeyes on Saturday.
• Dub Jellison
Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Purdue's season opens at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
• Casey Bartley
Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty
Matt Painter names one redshirt before the start of the season while he waits on another decision.
• Casey Bartley
• Dub Jellison
• Dub Jellison
VIDEO: CJ Smith and Max Klare pre-Ohio State media availability
Purdue tight end Max Klare and wide receiver CJ Smith meet with the media ahead of Ohio State matchup on Saturday.