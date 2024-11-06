Advertisement

VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Jason Simmons, Kevin Kane pre-Ohio State

VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Jason Simmons, Kevin Kane pre-Ohio State

Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane and Jason Simmons talk about Northwestern game and preview Ohio State matchup.

 • Dub Jellison
Boilermusings for 11/4

Boilermusings for 11/4

Football and Basketball could not be further apart right now.

 • Travis Miller
Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes

Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes

Boiler Upload takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Purdue's matchup with the Buckeyes on Saturday.

 • Dub Jellison
Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Game Preview: Purdue vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Purdue's season opens at home against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

 • Casey Bartley
Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty

Matt Painter provides redshirt clarity; uncertainty

Matt Painter names one redshirt before the start of the season while he waits on another decision.

 • Casey Bartley

Published Nov 6, 2024
VIDEO: CJ Smith and Max Klare pre-Ohio State media availability
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
@DubJellison

Purdue tight end Max Klare and wide receiver CJ Smith meet with the media ahead of Ohio State matchup on Saturday.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
