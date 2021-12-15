Iowa transfer portal WR commits to Purdue

Purdue added a veteran talent to its receiving unit with the recent commitment from the transfer portal of Iowa receiver Tyrone Tracy.

A native of Indianapolis who played at Decatur Central, Tracy was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana in 2018. He will have two years of eligibility.

Purdue is losing David Bell, who declared for the NFL draft, and Jackson Anthrop from its 2021 wideout unit.



Tracy began 2021 as a No. 1 wideout for the Hawkeyes, but he saw his playing time decrease in 2021 in favor of true freshmen Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce. Tracy finished 2021 with only 15 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.

In 2019, Tracy made eight starts and led the Hawkeyes with 589 receiving yards. In 2020, Tracy made only 14 receptions for 154 yards in the eight-game season. He left Iowa City having made 66 catches for 871 yards and five TDs.

Tracy also considered Eastern Illinois, Miami (Ohio), Hawaii and Houston.

Just moments before Tracy committed, Auburn wideout Elijah Canion also did, giving Purdue two receiver commits within an hour on Wednesday.



Tracy is Purdue's fifth portal commitment, joining Adams State cornerback Bryce Hampton, Florida International guard Sione Finau and Kansas State corner Tee Denson in addition to Canion. During the season, the Boilermakers added Indiana running back Sampson James.

