MORE: Weekly Word on Jeff Brohm ($)

Brohm on speculation of the Louisville opening: 'I've heard the noise'

Brohm on job rumors: 'I don't think people realize how good it is here'

Jeff Brohm sounds like he's not afraid speculation he may leave Purdue for another job will negatively affect his recruiting efforts.

In fact, it's been the opposite. Brohm has often suggested such attention can help recruiting, citing last year's apparent interest in him from Tennessee.

Brohm, who is completing his second year at Purdue, has dealt with media speculation that he'll be moving on from West Lafayette since taking the Boilermakers to a bowl win in his first season. Brohm doesn't seem to mind the rumors and suggests his perceived popularity as a coach has done nothing but attract players to Purdue.

In addressing the reality that he'll be the top target for Louisville's opening, Brohm said Monday in his weekly media conference he doesn't face constant questions from recruits or the families of prospects about his future plans in the coaching profession.

"Really it has probably happened way less than you think," Brohm said Monday. "I think our guys know that I'll be honest with them and up front, and I think that's the way you've got to approach it, and that's the way I handled it last year, and we'll do the same thing this year."

Brohm has spoken about the fact his name was connected last offseason to the opening at Tennessee only helped Purdue's recruiting efforts to secure prospects such as wide receiver Rondale Moore and linebacker Jack Smith after Christmas. Rumors surrounding whether Brohm would leave after just one season or early in his tenure at Purdue didn't affect the status of the previous 22 verbal pledges before last Christmas.

"Our players in the recruiting world understand exactly where we're at," Brohm said last month. "We feel very confident in our future here. We have room to improve. The fact that Rondale Moore has come here and been a difference-maker and everybody has seen what he can do basically in one game, but also through his first seven games of this year, is a testament that it can happen if you come here."

Brohm also isn't naive to the idea that his presence is critical to Purdue building the No. 22 recruiting class according to Rivals.com's current 2019 class rankings, a class Purdue added to last Friday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Milton Wright, who lives in Louisville, and a class it hopes to close strong with a commitment from fellow four-star wide receiver David Bell.

In the week following the 49-20 victory over Ohio State that brought Purdue and Brohm national attention, the Purdue head coach said he and his staff have an answer prepared for questions to his future employment locale.

"The question is pretty easy in my opinion. When that is normally happening, that means good things are going on," Brohm said. "You'd rather have that happen than something else."