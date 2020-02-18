Lafayette Jeff's Marquis Munoz looks to make his mark at Purdue
Marquis Munoz dominated the competition at Lafayette (Ind.) Jeff High School. Now, he’ll look to make his mark as a preferred walk-on at Purdue.
"I am very grateful for this opportunity," said Munoz. "I am ready to give my all. I respect (running backs coach) Chris Barclay. I am excited to learn from him and get better."
Munoz announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on social media on Monday. Purdue also has a commitment from another 2020 preferred walk-on running back: Caleb Lahey. The Boilermakers have a growing talent base at running back with the likes of junior Zander Horvath, sophomore King Doerue and redshirt freshman Da’Joun Hewitt on the squad. And touted Tirek Murphy will come aboard this summer. Horvath began his Purdue career as a walk-on, as did fullback Alfred Armour.
In 2019, Munoz carried 168 times for 1,484 yards (8.8 per carry) and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 101 yards (9.2 per) and ran back a kickoff for a touchdown. He was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A senior all-state team, as Jeff finished 9-1 and lost to Merrillville in a sectional matchup.
The 5-10, 198-pound Munoz will leave Jeff--a 6A power with a rich tradition--as its all-time leader in rushing and touchdowns. He ran for over 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons. He finished his career with 4,243 yards rushing (7.3 ypc) with 59 touchdowns in 40 games. Munoz ran for over 100 yards in a game 19 times in his career. He also caught 58 passes in his career at Jeff, going for 629 yards (10.8 ypc) and three scores.
In addition to his ample running skills, Munoz says he is an accomplished blocker.
"If you don't block, you don't get the rock," said Munoz. "That is what our coaches preached to us. It's an important part of the game."
Munoz, who says he had a scholarship offer from NAIA Marian University and interest from many others, runs a 4.6 40-yard dash and benches 355 pounds with a 465-pound squat.
"I would describe myself as an all-around back," said Munoz, who attended a Junior Day at Purdue and began to develop a relationship with Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay. "My speed isn't where I want it to be right now, but I can work on that. That's what I plan on doing.
"I always wanted to finish runs falling forward. Finish. I like to think of myself as a man among boys and was real aggressive and made defenders pay for trying to tackle me."
#AGTG I've found my next home. Truly blessed to have this opportunity. Thank you @BoilerFootball @CoachCBarclay @JeffBrohm for this opportunity. #BoilerUp S/O @spadeditz 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3MDTtPSUUH— Marquis D. Munoz (@marquis32_munoz) February 18, 2020
