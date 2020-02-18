MORE 2020 WALK-ONS: QB Jack Albers | LB Hayden Ellinger | LB Zac Tuinei | OL Gus German | QB Andrew Hobson | K Edward Dellinger | RB Caleb Lahey



Marquis Munoz dominated the competition at Lafayette (Ind.) Jeff High School. Now, he’ll look to make his mark as a preferred walk-on at Purdue.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity," said Munoz. "I am ready to give my all. I respect (running backs coach) Chris Barclay. I am excited to learn from him and get better."



Munoz announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on social media on Monday. Purdue also has a commitment from another 2020 preferred walk-on running back: Caleb Lahey. The Boilermakers have a growing talent base at running back with the likes of junior Zander Horvath, sophomore King Doerue and redshirt freshman Da’Joun Hewitt on the squad. And touted Tirek Murphy will come aboard this summer. Horvath began his Purdue career as a walk-on, as did fullback Alfred Armour.



In 2019, Munoz carried 168 times for 1,484 yards (8.8 per carry) and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 101 yards (9.2 per) and ran back a kickoff for a touchdown. He was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A senior all-state team, as Jeff finished 9-1 and lost to Merrillville in a sectional matchup.

The 5-10, 198-pound Munoz will leave Jeff--a 6A power with a rich tradition--as its all-time leader in rushing and touchdowns. He ran for over 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons. He finished his career with 4,243 yards rushing (7.3 ypc) with 59 touchdowns in 40 games. Munoz ran for over 100 yards in a game 19 times in his career. He also caught 58 passes in his career at Jeff, going for 629 yards (10.8 ypc) and three scores.

