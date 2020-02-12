MORE: Tight ends | Running backs | Offensive line | Receivers



This much is certain: For the first time since 2016, Purdue’s season-opening starter at quarterback won’t be Elijah Sindelar. The rifle-armed Kentuckian opted not to use the sixth year of eligibility he was granted last year. So, this spring, the staff will begin the process of looking for a No. 1 man. The top contenders are junior Aidan O’Connell and sophomore Jack Plummer. The jury remains out on both.