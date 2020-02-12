Looking ahead: Purdue quarterbacks
MORE: Tight ends | Running backs | Offensive line | Receivers
This much is certain: For the first time since 2016, Purdue’s season-opening starter at quarterback won’t be Elijah Sindelar. The rifle-armed Kentuckian opted not to use the sixth year of eligibility he was granted last year. So, this spring, the staff will begin the process of looking for a No. 1 man. The top contenders are junior Aidan O’Connell and sophomore Jack Plummer. The jury remains out on both.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news