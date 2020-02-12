News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 11:07:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Looking ahead: Purdue quarterbacks

Walk-on Aidan O'Connell showed promise in starting the final three games of 2019.
Walk-on Aidan O'Connell showed promise in starting the final three games of 2019. (Krockover Photography)
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Tight ends | Running backs | Offensive line | Receivers

This much is certain: For the first time since 2016, Purdue’s season-opening starter at quarterback won’t be Elijah Sindelar. The rifle-armed Kentuckian opted not to use the sixth year of eligibility he was granted last year. So, this spring, the staff will begin the process of looking for a No. 1 man. The top contenders are junior Aidan O’Connell and sophomore Jack Plummer. The jury remains out on both.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}