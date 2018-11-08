Freshman Tanner Morgan has put up some impressive numbers since becoming the starter two games ago. USA Today Sports Images

Minnesota run game versus Purdue against the run

With experienced backs Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith out for the year due to injuries, the Golden Gophers have turned over the ball-carrying duties to redshirt freshman Mohamed Ibrahim (No. 24) and Bryce Williams (No. 21). Ibrahim and Williams have had their moments, with the former rushing for 147 yards at Ohio State and latter with 141 vs. Miami (Ohio). Watch for receiver Seth Green (No. 17) in the Wildcat as well, especially by the goal line, as he has seven rushing touchdowns in 2018. Still, this is an area where Purdue should have an edge. How much of an edge, however, will likely determine how Saturday's game plays out.

Minnesota passing game versus Purdue against the pass

Tanner Morgan (No. 2) has taken over the reins at quarterback the past two games since the injury to former walk-on quarterback Zack Annexstad (No. 8). It is possible that both could see action on Saturday, but Morgan has put up good numbers the past two games averaging 280 yards through the air in those contests. Morgan gives the Gophers a little more athleticism in the run game too. Junior Tyler Johnson (No. 6) is a big-time threat at receiver leading the Big Ten with 57 catches for 875 yards and has had nine games where he has surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark. Purdue needs to slow the Gophers' passing game. Stopping it, considering Purdue is last in conference games in pass defense (300.3 per contest), is unlikely.

Purdue run game versus Minnesota against the run

Since D.J. Knox's long runs against Ohio State, Purdue's run game hasn't been extremely productive. That is not shocking since the last two opponents Michigan State and Iowa are some of the best against the ground game. This week, however, that will not be the case in Minnesota. The Gophers were humbled last week at Illinois giving up 430 rushing yards and several long scoring runs. The Gophers are 13th in rushing defense in league games, and expect Purdue to try to establish a ground game, especially in the sub-30 degree playing conditions.

Purdue passing game versus Minnesota against the pass

The Gophers have struggled in pass defense, especially last week when it gave up 216 passing yards to Illinois, a team that entered the contest near the bottom in the conference in passing. A key will be to make sure that quarterback David Blough isn't bothered too much by the Gophers' pass rush, especially Carter Coughlin (No. 45) who is leading the Big Ten in sacks in all games. It is also difficult to predict how the Gophers will defend Purdue with its interim defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. Expect Rondale Moore to be closer to 100 percent physically and the emergence of Terry Wright and Isaac Zico as reliable receivers gives Purdue ample threats on the outside. If Purdue's passing game gets warmed up, so to speak, it should have a productive day.

Special teams

Minnesota's field goal kicker Emmit Carpenter (No. 38) has had success with long field goals this season and connecting on nine of his first 10 attempts of the season. Since, he hasn't been as busy, only connecting on two of his last four attempts. Purdue has struggled a bit in defending kick returns, making it important that Spencer Evans returns to form by putting his kickoffs out of the end zone. Gopher returner Demetrius Douglas (No. 82) had an 87-yard return at Nebraska that fell just short of a TD. Boilermaker punter Joe Schopper is having an All-Big Ten level season, a Moore's 24-yard punt return against Iowa was key. One can sense that Purdue's special teams are improving, yet it is not enough to give the Boilermakers the advantage.

Intangibles