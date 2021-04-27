NFL scout dishes on Purdue's draft prospects
The media has spent months analyzing and talking about the prospects in the 2021 NFL. What does the NFL think?
GoldandBlack.com spoke to a national scout for an NFL team to get his unfiltered views on the Purdue players—Rondale Moore, Derrick Barnes, Lorenzo Neal, Grant Hermanns, Tyler Coyle—who have the best chances to be picked in the draft, which take plays Thursday-Saturday this week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news