The media has spent months analyzing and talking about the prospects in the 2021 NFL. What does the NFL think?

GoldandBlack.com spoke to a national scout for an NFL team to get his unfiltered views on the Purdue players—Rondale Moore, Derrick Barnes, Lorenzo Neal, Grant Hermanns, Tyler Coyle—who have the best chances to be picked in the draft, which take plays Thursday-Saturday this week.