Wideout Rondale Moore was a transcendent talent the likes of which rarely is seen at Purdue. Now, he's gone, leaving a year early for the NFL.

Yes, Moore was limited to just seven games over the course of the past two seasons because of hamstring issues following an All-American freshman season in 2018. Still, his impact was noteworthy. But Purdue coach Jeff Brohm likes the make-up of his 2021 wideout unit even without No. 4, who played in four games in 2019 and three in 2020.

