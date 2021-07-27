 Play or redshirt | tight end | Purdue football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-27 10:43:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman tight end

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Drew Biber will bring athletic ability to the Purdue tight end room.
Drew Biber will bring athletic ability to the Purdue tight end room.

MORE PLAY OR REDSHIRT: Offensive line | Receivers | Running backs

Jeff Brohm has always shown a willingness to use the tight end since taking over the program in 2017.

Cole Herdman and Brycen Hopkins were often deployed by Brohm his first three seasons on the job. Herdman made 91 catches for 1,010 yards and eight TDs at Purdue and enjoyed a cup-of-coffee NFL career. Hopkins made 130 receptions for 1,945 yards and 16 TDs at Purdue and was a fourth-round pick in 2020 of the Rams, where he still plays. Hopkins also was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2019, when he made 61 receptions for 830 yards and seven TDs.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}