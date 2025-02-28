Purdue vs. UCLA player grades: Exhale

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) reacts after scoring Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the UCLA Bruins at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

With almost 13 minutes left to play, Purdue coach Matt Painter picked up a towel and wiped his hands dry, presumably of sweat.



It was that kind of game.



No. 20 Purdue (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) endured 10 lead changes on its way to a 76-66 win over UCLA (20-9, 11-7). Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 29 points, and Braden Smith put on a shooting clinic to reach 23.

Player stats below, with ratings to follow:



Braden Smith: A

The aggression switch was on tonight. Layups, step-back, contested 3s. And catch-and-shoot 3s. And pull-up 3s. Six 3s, all told. Scrambled around on defense like it was January. Eight assists, his second making him the highest-assist player in Purdue history. Three turnovers, but none in the second half.

Fletcher Loyer: B+

Seemed to be more active off-ball than usual, streaking inside as well as along the perimeter.



Shot well when it counted, and stayed connected on defense.







Trey Kaufman-Renn: A



Kaufman-Renn bounced back from his first single-digit scoring output of the season with another hyperefficient effort. He racked up a game-high-by-far 29 points.

But part of the problem the last four games, and among the reasons Kaufman-Renn's prodigious scoring nights are being wasted in losses, is that the points came with so little of anything else.



The junior forward took about 23 minutes to wrangle his first rebound, but it was a big one. Kaufman-Renn gobbled an offensive rebound and put it back in the hoop as he was fouled. He collected another offensive board later in the half, to end up with three rebounds all told.

C.J. Cox: B+



Relieved an in-a-groove Myles Colvin in the first half due to foul trouble and proceeded to nail back-to-back and-ones (plus the free throws).



He lost his way somewhat in the scoring department after that, but never lost confidence and played put-up-or-shut-up defense in the second half.





Caleb Furst: D+

Didn't score before he was pulled with 12 minutes left. Furst's lack of much offensive skill has made him a difficult fit lately, and his rebounding doesn't add as much when his teammates are so lacking in that area.



Camden Heide's resurgent shooting makes the sophomore an enticing play then, on the offensive end. Too enticing for Matt Painter to pass up tonight.







Myles Colvin: B+

He was the first one off the bench, and came in after two minutes and change. Colvin's defense played a part in 14 forced turnovers. And he made 2-of-3 shots. Played less in the second half, though.





Camden Heide: B+

When he wasn't rim-running, he wasn't doing much on offense – aside from a deep, high-leverage 3 late in the second half, that is. But Heide was invaluable across the final 12 minutes as Purdue's power forward on defense with Caleb Furst on the bench.



Gicarri Harris: C+

Harris' offensive disappearing acts seem to be catching up with him. He played eight minutes, compared to fellow-freshman C.J. Cox's 20. His impact was small tonight.

Raleigh Burgess: W

Played two minutes.

Will Berg: DNP

DNP after seeing the floor in each of the last two games.

How I do these

Rule No. 1: These grades are not to be taken too seriously. Rule No. 2: I can put whatever grade I'd like, so long as I defend it. The exercise here aims to answer a question that goes something like, "How well did a player take advantage of the opportunities they were given?" During the game, I focus most of my attention on watching defensive reps, box-outs, offensive movement/involvement, and non-assist passing. I'll add all the off-ball value to these grades that my eyes can catch. Late game heroics earn bonus points, and the opposite is true for important errors. Oh, and I hate missed free throws.



