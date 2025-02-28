Post-game Videos from UCLA at Purdue

Matt Painter had plenty to say after the game about his star junior guard setting the all-time assist record, a long breakdown on defensive philosophy late, and how his team responded to its four-game losing streak.



Mick Cronin decided to not talk with local media.



Camden Heide, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Braden Smith talked about Smith's record, their ability to find energy from the jump, and Heide's rebounding in the second half.



Spirits were much higher, obviously, for Purdue after snapping a four-game losing streak with a big win against UCLA, 76-66.