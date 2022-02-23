Purdue 2022 spring football schedule

The dates are set for Purdue's 2022 spring football practices.

The first of 15 allotted practices will take place on Monday, February 28. Jeff Brohm will end his sixth spring session as Purdue coach on April 9 with a spring game, slated to kick off at noon ET on BTN.



Just four spring practices will be open to the public: February 28, March 2, March 4 and March 7.



The Boilermakers are coming off a 9-4 season capped by an exciting overtime victory vs. Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. The 2021 season marked the program's first nine-win campaign since 2003. It also was the third bowl trip for Purdue in Brohm's five seasons.

Purdue has holes to fill this spring, headlined by replacing stars George Karlaftis and David Bell. The program also will be working in a revised staff that includes two new appointments on both sides of the ball: David Elson (linebackers), Ashton Youboty (cornerbacks) on defense and Garrick McGee (receivers) and Ryan Wallace (tight ends/assistant o-line) on offense.

Purdue will begin the 2022 season with a Thursday night home game on Sept. 1 vs. Penn State.

