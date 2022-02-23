 Purdue spring football schedule
football

Purdue 2022 spring football schedule

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Jeff Brohm will begin the process of following up last year's 9-4 team that won the Music City Bowl. (USA Today)

The dates are set for Purdue's 2022 spring football practices.

The first of 15 allotted practices will take place on Monday, February 28. Jeff Brohm will end his sixth spring session as Purdue coach on April 9 with a spring game, slated to kick off at noon ET on BTN.

Just four spring practices will be open to the public: February 28, March 2, March 4 and March 7.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 9-4 season capped by an exciting overtime victory vs. Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. The 2021 season marked the program's first nine-win campaign since 2003. It also was the third bowl trip for Purdue in Brohm's five seasons.

Purdue has holes to fill this spring, headlined by replacing stars George Karlaftis and David Bell. The program also will be working in a revised staff that includes two new appointments on both sides of the ball: David Elson (linebackers), Ashton Youboty (cornerbacks) on defense and Garrick McGee (receivers) and Ryan Wallace (tight ends/assistant o-line) on offense.

Purdue will begin the 2022 season with a Thursday night home game on Sept. 1 vs. Penn State.

2022 Purdue spring football schedule
Date Event

February 28

Open practice, 4 p.m. ET

March 2

Open practice, 4 p.m. ET

March 4

Open practice, 4 p.m. ET

March 7

Open practice, 4 p.m. ET

March 9

Closed practice

March 14-18

Spring break -- Off

March 21

Closed practice

March 23

Closed practice

March 25

Closed practice

March 26

Closed practice

March 28

Closed practice

March 29

Pro Day

March 30

Closed practice

April 1

Closed practice

April 4

Closed practice

April 6

Closed practice

April 9

Spring game, noon ET, BTN

{{ article.author_name }}