Purdue #3 vs Samford Basketball - Game Preview
Purdue heads into the season as the #3 team in the nation and one goal in mind.
Zach Edey's decision to come back to Purdue reset the landscape of college basketball. It catapulted Purdue into the top-3, landing them as heavy Big Ten favorites, and one of a handful of teams with the best odds to make it to the Final Four and beyond.
It also put the pressure squarely on the 7'4" big man and head coach Matt Painter.
This is, quite frankly, the best Purdue team in the Matt Painter era. It might be the best team in the entire program history. (It's a debate, sure, but that's a testament to how good this team is.)
That means that after two straight seasons of spending time as #1 in the polls for the first time in program history, the expectations have never been higher for Purdue.
As Fletcher Loyer said after Purdue's first official practice of summer, this is what they came to Purdue for. So Loyer, fellow sophomore Braden Smith, and one of the best supporting casts in the country join the defending National Player of the Year.
Purdue's first official game will be Monday, when it takes on Southern Conference's Samford Bulldogs at 7:00 pm inside of Mackey Arena.
Purdue Starting Lineup
Purdue has gone to a three guard start in both of their exhibitions:
Braden Smith - Fletcher Loyer - Lance Jones - Trey Kaufman-Renn - Zach Edey
Matt Painter confirmed that same lineup will start on Sunday. That said, Mason Gillis did finish the game at Arkansas and has outplayed Kaufman-Renn to this point.
Painter believes grad transfer Lance Jones brings pop to his starting lineup, the former Southern Illinois guard is also Purdue's strong perimeter defender. He came to Purdue after making his All-Conference defensive team in back to back seasons.
Trey Kaufman-Renn has also been in the starting lineup in Purdue's two exhibitions in an attempt to add more scoring around Zach Edey. He was Purdue's leading scorer in Europe during an off season trip where Purdue played four games against pro teams in Europe. He averaged just under 20 points a game.
Smith, Loyer, and Edey will remain in the starting lineup after winning 30 times together last season.
Samford Starting Lineup
"Wanting to play good programs," Matt Painter said about how Samford got on the Purdue schedule. "They won their league last year."
It's still up in the air what Samford's starting lineup will look like after losing four players that started at least 16 games last season. Logan Dye, Samford's third leading scorer last year at 13 points per game graduated and Samford also loses 9.6 points per game with Bubba Parham gone.
Ques Glover was Samford's best player last year and used that to transfer to Kansas State after averaging 14.7 points per game.
Samford will have to look to returning players and transfers to look to fill in for all the points and play making that left after last season.
Samford's offense will likely turn the keys over to one transfer in particular, and if viral internet videos are to be trust, will be stepping up to face the 7-4 Zach Edey at tip-off.
That transfer is 5-8, 140 lbs. Dallas Graziani.
Dallas Graziani and a Baylor transfer
"They better send him out there all the videos they sent out," Zach Edey said with a laugh after practice on Sunday.
Graziani is a transfer from DII powerhouse, Nova Southeastern, and started 43 of the 44 games for them in the last two seasons. He helped lead the Sharks to its first National Championship and just the second unbeaten season in DII history.
Graziani averaged 11.3 points per game and 6.7 assists.
Graziani is a hyper-active, small left-handed guard who plays at full-pace constantly. He's got a tight handle and great vision. He's used to having the ball in his hands and keeps his dribble alive. He's a decent shooter, capable of knocking down shots off the dribble from three and the mid-range.
At the other end of the roster, Samford also has a transfer at center in 7-footer, Zach Loveday. Loveday transferred from Baylor this off season after appearing in 13 games for the Bears.
Loveday has good length and soft touch around the rim. The left-hander also has decent range with the ability to step back and make a three.
As with most smaller school, big man depth leans heavily in favor of Purdue.
First game questions
Will Ethan Morton find his offense?
"I just want him to take whatever comes his way," Painter told me on Sunday when asked about Morton's aggressiveness on offense.
Morton might be Purdue's best all around defender on the wing. He's a smart player, with good instincts, great size, and can disrupt offenses while creating plays for his teammates.
Morton played a career-high 25.2 minutes per game last season but scored just 3.8 points a game, and lost his starting job to Brandon Newman late in the season. Morton's three-point shot abandoned him and he finished making 26 of 94 attempts.
The 27.7% mark is the worst of his career. But Purdue has two freshman behind Morton on the wing, and they need Morton's offense to be enough of a threat to keep teams honest and take advantage of all the attention Braden Smith and Zach Edey garner.
Morton didn't get a shot off in 21 minutes of action against Arkansas in Purdue's first exhibition game. He was 0-2 in Purdue's second against Grace College, including missing his one three-point attempt of the game.
Purdue is at its best with Morton on the floor and making shots. Something that Morton has yet to do consistently but will need to to unlock Purdue's potential. If not, there's two freshman behind him that might get a chance to make their mark on Purdue's rotation.
Can Trey Kaufman-Renn flourish next to Zach Edey?
Kaufman-Renn has been asked to do a lot more this season after being an underused bench option last year. Kaufman-Renn is an offensively talented big man capable of playing with his back to the basket or facing up. He's a decent rebounder, and offensively should fit in next to Edey. The two occupy the same space at times, but also allow each other easy released against double teams inside.
The adjustment toughest for Kaufman-Renn will be defending the four, and being asked to do more on that end. The communication, movement, and demand has had the redshirt sophomore lost at times in both exhibitions. Being in the right spot and becoming trusted on that end will give Purdue its best scoring lineup. If not, Painter has two proven forwards behind Kaufman-Renn in Mason Gillis and Caleb Furst who will be waiting to take the extra minutes.
When will the freshman be ready?
"I think Cam has put himself in a good position, in comparison, just because defensively and rebounding, obviously they both can make shots," Painter said after practice on Sunday ahead of Purdue's season opener. "Both of those guys has a chance to really help us this year."
Myles Colvin and Camden Heide represent Purdue's future. They're both athletic wings with good jump shots. Colvin is the more explosive, creative offensive player, and he showed off his ability to get shots up against Grace College. He took 8 shots in 16 minutes of action. Colvin is the only true freshman on the roster as the lone 2023 recruit for Matt Painter.
Heide is a poster dunk waiting to happen. At 6-7, he's got the size to defend 2 thru 4, and has impressed Painter with his ability to go get rebounds. He's also a knock down shooter and can really attack a close out. He redshirted last year.
Heide hasn't played real basketball in a while after redshirting last season and struggling through an injury his senior season. It will take a bit to get back acclimated to real action, but early indications are good. He's been solid on defense, getting lost a little against Arkansas, but has already flashed his shooting and ability to dunk the ball on a close out. His size will allow Painter a lot of flexibility with his roster.
Myles Colvin is going to be special. It's just a matter of win. He's already one of Purdue's best shooters. He's capable of getting shots on his own or in system. He's a great athlete. He had two blocks at the rim against Arkansas, but he's a true freshman and is still figuring it out. Defensively he has a long way to go on the perimeter, offensively he can get lost at times.
Both should improved with real time and minutes, but the questions remain for both of them. If they don't take those minutes for themselves, does Painter have enough to develop both of them?