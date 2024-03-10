Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
Senior Day is always a special day, and after an impeccable 56-4 record at home in their careers, Purdue's senior class leaves as possibly its best ever. This group leaves with a pair of Big Ten championships, the school's first ever No. 1 ranking two years ago, and the best regular season ever at 28-3.
Here are the Boiler Upload videos from Senior Day.
Zach Edey watching Senior Day
Mason Gillis
Ethan Morton
Lance Jones
Chase Martin
Carson Barrett
