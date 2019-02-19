Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-19 07:01:32 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.19.19

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Four years ago today

Matt Painter talks Indiana

Basketball

Purdue-IU preview - GoldandBlack.com | Hoosier.com ($) | Inside the Hall | Purduesports.com

Purdue -4.5 - Vegas Insider

Purdue trying to make history tonight - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Weekly Word: IU, pass fakes and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Drastic changes coming for IU? - Indystar

Williams working his way back from illness - GoldandBlack.com

Seniors make one more trip to Bloomington - Journal & Courier ($)

Hoosier.com staff predictions: IU vs. Purdue - Indiana Rivals

Purdue drops to 15th in poll - Detroit.com


22 years and one day ago...in Bloomington

Football

Looking ahead: Defensive tackles - GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting

Four-star Carlson discusses visit - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Quick note - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Purdue extends tuition freeze for eighth year - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermaker Birthdays: Feb. 19

Don Fuoss (1923) Football, Asst. Coach

Joe DiCarlo (1953) Football, Defensive Tackle2/19/53

Walter Jordan (1956) Men's Basketball, Forward

Mark Stevens (1962) Football, Quarterback

Marc Roland (1999) Football, Offensive Line

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}