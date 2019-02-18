MORE LOOKING AHEADS: Receivers | Tight ends | Quarterbacks | Offensive line | Running backs | Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties

The Purdue defense has a lot to sort through this spring as it looks to tighten a unit that allowed 30.0 ppg (11th in Big Ten) and 452.6 ypg (13th). Among the areas under scrutiny is the interior of the defensive line, where the Boilermakers need more playmakers. How anemic was the pass rush from the tackles in 2018? Purdue got just three sacks from the group.

WHAT WE KNOW

The unit has a lynchpin in Lorenzo Neal, but he is recovering from knee surgery after getting hurt in the finale at Indiana. It’s vital the 6-3, 315-pound senior regains his 2018 form if this defense wants to improve. Jeff Brohm said recently he expects Neal back for fall. That's good news, as the mammoth nose tackle was consensus honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2018. Neal can stuff the run and push the pocket. He had 30 tackles, three TFLs and one sack in 2018 for a defense that was No. 7 in the Big Ten vs. the run (167.9 ypg).

With Neal out for the Music City bowl and depth at tackle shallow, the staff moved Giovanni Reviere inside to a 3-technique slot from end. The 6-5, 270-pound sophomore made minimal impact on the edge in 2018. He lacks a burst. But it’s hoped he will beef up and become a playmaker at tackle. Reviere had 28 tackles with five TFLs and three sacks off the edge last season. Those three sacks match the total by all Boilermaker defensive tackles last season.

Like Reviere, Kai Higgins has slid inside from end to tackle. The former JC transfer has had his moments but largely has been a bit player. Perhaps his skill-set is best suited for the inteior. Higgins still could play outside if needed.

Anthony Watts is a try-hard blue-collar 3-technique tackle who made 11 starts in 2018. The 6-4, 295-pound junior led all interior linemen with 42 tackles, adding 3.5 TFLs and a sack.

Purdue loses Keiwan Jones, who made two starts in 2018, along with senior Ray Ellis, a former JC transfer. Neither was a difference-maker.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

Can this unit push the pocket and get a rush? Purdue ranked No. 7 in the Big Ten in sacks last season with 25 in 13 games (1.9 pg).

Depth looks iffy. Coaches are excited about sophomore Jeff Marks, one of just three true freshmen to play extensively last season. The 6-3, 270-pound Marks needs to add size and strength, but the staff likes his talent, instincts and motor at the nose tackle slot.

The staff is working out 6-3, 300-pound senior Alex Criddle on the offensive line this spring. He has made nary an impact while on campus. If the move sticks, an already thin unit will be thinner. And depth took another hit when sophomore Allen Daniels entered the transfer portal--though technically he still could return.

Now is the time for redshirt freshman Lawrence Johnson to impress. The 6-3, 305-pound Johnson has potential and figures to work at nose tackle. Fellow redshirt freshmen Branson Deen (6-2, 250) and KJ Stokes (6-3, 250) also will get a chance to show his stuff.



The only true freshman with a good chance to help this fall is Steven Faucheux, a 6-4, 270-pound four-star talent. He was one of Brohm’s bigger catches in the 2019 class. He will arrive this summer and could figure in at 3-technique.

NAMES TO KNOW THIS SPRING

1. Lorenzo Neal, senior*

2. Anthony Watts, junior

3. Giovanni Reviere, sophomore

4. Kai Higgins, senior

5. Jeff Marks, sophomore

6. Lawrence Johnson, redshirt freshman

7. Branson Deen, redshirt freshman

8. KJ Stokes, redshirt freshman

*will miss spring recovering from knee surgery



NOTE: Senior Alex Criddle is working on the offensive line this spring