Basketball
GoldandBlack.com mailbag: Purdue's offense - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Drawing charges a strength of yet another Boilermaker team - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's turnaround can't yet be called Painter's best job - Journal & Courier ($)
Kravitz: Painter takes old school approach and keeps Purdue rolling - The Athletic ($)
Painter has Purdue in Big Ten title hunt - CHNI
What has happened to Michigan State? - ESPN
The top five NCAA teams you don't want to face right now - NCAA.com
Football
Brees recognized as influential leader - Purdue
Exit interview: Jacob Thieneman - GoldandBlack.com
Hungry and healthy: The time is now for Elijah Sindelar - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting
How Indiana's top rated recruits in the last 15 years turned out - Indystar.com
Faucheaux to sign ceremonial letter of intent - Cincinnati.com
LJ Cryer visit update - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Trent family attends State of the Union as guest of VP Pence - Indystar.com
Purdue student walking to Bloomington to honor Tyler Trent - WTHR
Woolf finishes sixth in UCF Challenge - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Feb. 6
Walt Drapeza (1961) Football, Kicker
John Sikora (12969) Football, Defensive line
J.B. Gibboney (1982) Football, Assistant coach
