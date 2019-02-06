Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 2.6.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Basketball

GoldandBlack.com mailbag: Purdue's offense - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Drawing charges a strength of yet another Boilermaker team - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's turnaround can't yet be called Painter's best job - Journal & Courier ($)

Kravitz: Painter takes old school approach and keeps Purdue rolling - The Athletic ($)

Painter has Purdue in Big Ten title hunt - CHNI

What has happened to Michigan State? - ESPN

The top five NCAA teams you don't want to face right now - NCAA.com

Football

Brees recognized as influential leader - Purdue

Exit interview: Jacob Thieneman - GoldandBlack.com

Hungry and healthy: The time is now for Elijah Sindelar - GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting

How Indiana's top rated recruits in the last 15 years turned out - Indystar.com

Faucheaux to sign ceremonial letter of intent - Cincinnati.com

LJ Cryer visit update - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Trent family attends State of the Union as guest of VP Pence - Indystar.com

Purdue student walking to Bloomington to honor Tyler Trent - WTHR

Woolf finishes sixth in UCF Challenge - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Feb. 6

Walt Drapeza (1961) Football, Kicker

John Sikora (12969) Football, Defensive line

J.B. Gibboney (1982) Football, Assistant coach

