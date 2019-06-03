#Purdue commitment Jaden Ivey scored 13 points in tonight’s Indiana Junior All-Stars loss to Team Kentucky. Here’s a full report from Louisville https://t.co/AiEPsjZiMB pic.twitter.com/y40xDzQTAP — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 3, 2019

Recruiting

Parker breaks down Purdue visit - GoldandBlack.com All-Star experience valuable for Jaden Ivy - GoldandBlack.com Report: Purdue's prospect camp on Saturday - GoldandBlack.com ($)

🔟 things that require no talent.



1. Punctuality

2. Work Ethic

3. Effort

4. Body Language

5. Energy

6. Attitude

7. Passion

8. Being Coachable

9. Doing Extra

10. Being Prepared



This is our culture. #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/KVbTCt0oh1 — Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 1, 2019

Basketball

Carsen Edwards just wants to play basketball - Forbes Year in photos: Sasha Stefanovic - Purduesports.com

Former Purdue defensive end turns his focus to poetry https://t.co/2OcWLsmSNd via @purdueexponent — Purdue Exponent (@purdueexponent) May 31, 2019

Football

Football promotions schedule announced for 2019 - Purduesports.com How the Big Ten picks its television schedule - The Athletic Paying big guarantees for non conference games reaches Purdue - Journal & Courier What you need to know: Sunday's National Football Foundation Dinner - Journal & Courier Catching Up with Ryan Russell - GoldandBlack.com Three home football games added- GoldandBlack.com

Olympic/Other

Men's track assistant honored - Purduesports.com

Boilermaker birthdays: June 3