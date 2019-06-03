News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 06:56:07 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.3.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Recruiting

Parker breaks down Purdue visit - GoldandBlack.com

All-Star experience valuable for Jaden Ivy - GoldandBlack.com

Report: Purdue's prospect camp on Saturday - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Carsen Edwards just wants to play basketball - Forbes

Year in photos: Sasha Stefanovic - Purduesports.com

Football

Football promotions schedule announced for 2019 - Purduesports.com

How the Big Ten picks its television schedule - The Athletic

Paying big guarantees for non conference games reaches Purdue - Journal & Courier

What you need to know: Sunday's National Football Foundation Dinner - Journal & Courier

Catching Up with Ryan Russell - GoldandBlack.com

Three home football games added- GoldandBlack.com

Olympic/Other

Men's track assistant honored - Purduesports.com

Boilermaker birthdays: June 3

Jon Hayes (1964) Wide Receiver, Football

Aaron Lane (1985) Cornerback, Football

Mike Conway (1988) Cornerback, Football

Chris Carlino (1989) Linebacker, Football

Kirk Barron (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football

Jenelle Grant (2000) Forward, Women's Basketball

