#Purdue commitment Jaden Ivey scored 13 points in tonight’s Indiana Junior All-Stars loss to Team Kentucky. Here’s a full report from Louisville https://t.co/AiEPsjZiMB pic.twitter.com/y40xDzQTAP— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 3, 2019
Parker breaks down Purdue visit - GoldandBlack.com
All-Star experience valuable for Jaden Ivy - GoldandBlack.com
Report: Purdue's prospect camp on Saturday - GoldandBlack.com ($)
🔟 things that require no talent.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 1, 2019
1. Punctuality
2. Work Ethic
3. Effort
4. Body Language
5. Energy
6. Attitude
7. Passion
8. Being Coachable
9. Doing Extra
10. Being Prepared
This is our culture. #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/KVbTCt0oh1
Carsen Edwards just wants to play basketball - Forbes
Year in photos: Sasha Stefanovic - Purduesports.com
Former Purdue defensive end turns his focus to poetry https://t.co/2OcWLsmSNd via @purdueexponent— Purdue Exponent (@purdueexponent) May 31, 2019
Football promotions schedule announced for 2019 - Purduesports.com
How the Big Ten picks its television schedule - The Athletic
Paying big guarantees for non conference games reaches Purdue - Journal & Courier
What you need to know: Sunday's National Football Foundation Dinner - Journal & Courier
Catching Up with Ryan Russell - GoldandBlack.com
Three home football games added- GoldandBlack.com
Men's track assistant honored - Purduesports.com
Boilermaker birthdays: June 3
Jon Hayes (1964) Wide Receiver, Football
Aaron Lane (1985) Cornerback, Football
Mike Conway (1988) Cornerback, Football
Chris Carlino (1989) Linebacker, Football
Kirk Barron (1995) Offensive Lineman, Football
Jenelle Grant (2000) Forward, Women's Basketball
