{{ timeAgo('2019-06-06 05:59:51 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 6.6.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Brandon Newman talks about All-Star experience

Recruiting

Purdue recruits help Indiana All-Stars to victory - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Mason Gillis on recovery and more - GoldandBlack.com

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Ivey finds himself and connects with Purdue's Indiana All-Stars - Journal & Courier ($)

Football

Play or redshirt: Forecasting the tight ends - GoldandBlack.com

This weekend's officials - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Doyel: Purdue/IU actually trying to win in football - Indystar.com

Trent to be honored with humanitarian award - Exponent

Basketball

Offseason agenda: Aaron Wheeler - GoldandBlack.com

Isaiah Thompson grew from a year of loss - Journal & Courier ($)

Edwards to work out for Thunder - Thunderwire

Sixers impressed with Edwards - Sixers.com

NCAA approves longer three pointers - Indystar

Eifert, Putri garner Big Ten sportsmanship honor - Purduesports.com



Olympic Sports

Royals draft Purdue pitcher - Journal & Courier

Williams lights up Day 1 of NCAA championships - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers Born Today: June 6

Marion Isom (1962) Tailback, Football

Nick Mamula (1970) Center, Football

Brandon Johnson (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football

Gene Mruczkowski (1980) Center, Football

Frank Duong (1986) Safety, Football

DeVarro Greaves (1989) Linebacker, Football

Whitney Bays (1992) Forward/Center, Women's Basketball

April Wilson (1994) Guard, Women's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}