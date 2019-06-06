University Book Store Headlines: 6.6.19
Brandon Newman talks about All-Star experience
Recruiting
Purdue recruits help Indiana All-Stars to victory - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Mason Gillis on recovery and more - GoldandBlack.com
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Ivey finds himself and connects with Purdue's Indiana All-Stars - Journal & Courier ($)
Football
Play or redshirt: Forecasting the tight ends - GoldandBlack.com
This weekend's officials - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Doyel: Purdue/IU actually trying to win in football - Indystar.com
Trent to be honored with humanitarian award - Exponent
Basketball
Offseason agenda: Aaron Wheeler - GoldandBlack.com
Isaiah Thompson grew from a year of loss - Journal & Courier ($)
Edwards to work out for Thunder - Thunderwire
Sixers impressed with Edwards - Sixers.com
NCAA approves longer three pointers - Indystar
Eifert, Putri garner Big Ten sportsmanship honor - Purduesports.com
Nope, couldn’t be me. Guy has way too much hair. https://t.co/1aT6PWEvok— Evan Boudreaux (@EBoudreaux12) June 6, 2019
The fastest man in Purdue history. Just. Got. Even. Faster.— Purdue Track & Field / Cross Country (@PurdueTrackXC) June 5, 2019
Waseem Williams beats his own record, timing in at 10.06 seconds to advance to the #NCAATF Championships finals Friday!
⚡️#BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/bPOYtTQjvx
Olympic Sports
Royals draft Purdue pitcher - Journal & Courier
Williams lights up Day 1 of NCAA championships - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers Born Today: June 6
Marion Isom (1962) Tailback, Football
Nick Mamula (1970) Center, Football
Brandon Johnson (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gene Mruczkowski (1980) Center, Football
Frank Duong (1986) Safety, Football
DeVarro Greaves (1989) Linebacker, Football
Whitney Bays (1992) Forward/Center, Women's Basketball
April Wilson (1994) Guard, Women's Basketball
