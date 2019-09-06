MORE: Brohm wants to be more aggressive | Coordinator's Corner: Playing Vandy special for Hopkins | Weekly Word | Opponent View: Vanderbilt | Data Driven: Vanderbilt | Coordinator Corner: Anthony Poindexter

Trust the process. That's what the father of Purdue redshirt freshman Amad Anderson, Jr., always preached to his son.

"I never had any doubt of what he could do," said Anderson, Sr., who coached his son in youth football. "He loves football and has been playing since he was little."

Look at Amad Anderson, Jr., now. By "trusting the process," Anderson finds himself poised to be a key member of the Boilermakers' receiving unit. Anderson flashed his potential in last week's season opener at Nevada, when he made six catches for 60 yards.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” said quarterback Elijah Sindelar. “He actually saved me on a couple of plays. One was behind him and he ended up catching it for me. He made some tough catches. I love knowing I can put it anywhere close in the general area and he is gonna catch it. That gave me more confidence to go back to him.”

Anderson's push to relevancy began in the spring, when co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard constantly reminded him and any other holdover receivers within ear shot about the raft of talented new receivers that was arriving ... David Bell, Milton Wright, TJ Sheffield, and Mershawn Rice.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy thing to compete for, so I definitely wasn’t sleeping or taking steps back or relaxing when the guys committed here or found out they were coming here,” said Anderson. “It definitely motivated me to keep going hard. I can’t have these little errors I was told to correct a long time ago.”

Anderson put his head down and went to work. He was a spring star, arguably the best wideout on the team at that time. And he continued to impress in camp in August.

Coming out of camp, Anderson earned a starting job along with sophomore Rondale Moore and junior Jared Sparks. But--again--it wasn’t a given playing in a receiving corps that teems with talent. Bell was a four-star recruit rated the No. 1 player in Indiana in the Class of 2019 by rivals.com. Wright was a four-star prospect from Louisville, Ky., with a long list of suitors. Rice was another four-star recruit who could have gone to many schools, while Sheffield was initially headed to Notre Dame.

Anderson? He was committed to Rutgers coming out of Curtis High in Staten Island, N.Y., before flipping to Purdue. Anderson had his work cut out for him if he wanted to make a mark in 2019.

