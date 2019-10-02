MORE: Cerebral Plummer takes over with growing confidence | Roundtable: Expectations now | Data Driven: Penn State | Number crunching

Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt has been coaching since 1986, when he began his career running the defense for St. Mary’s High in California. Since then, he has had stops at UNLV, Idaho, USC, Washington, Arkansas and Western Kentucky. But he can’t recall a season as trying as this one.

“As a total team, I don’t think … it’s one of those years, but I’m not sure I have seen it as costly as it has us as far as the older players and the better players all getting hurt,” said Holt after practice on Wednesday. “That’s what is mind-boggling. But you have to fight through it. And in the long run, it will make us better. We are struggling now, as you know. You find out a lot about people. You find out a lot about yourself as a leader. We have to do a good job with these kids.”

How tough has it been for 1-3 Purdue? The Boilermakers are last in the Big Ten in total defense (451.0 ypg), 11th vs. the run (154.5 ypg) and last vs. the pass (296.5 ypg). Things won’t get any easier this Saturday when Purdue plays at 4-0 Penn State.

"Defense is 11 people," said linebacker Ben Holt, Nick's son. "We need to try to get a better pass rush. Linebackers need to do a better job. It's not just on one specific group. It's a whole defensive thing. So that's what people have to understand. You can't blame it on just one certain position group."

The Nittany Lions sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford has excelled taking over for Trace McSorley. Clifford connected on 26-of-31 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-0 demolition of Maryland last Friday in College Park, Md. He also ran seven times for a team-high 54 yards and a score. Clifford is No. 2 in the Big Ten in passing (294.8 ypg), hitting 66 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and one interceptions. The Penn State pass attack could put a lot of pressure on a Purdue secondary that has been revamped this week.

Redshirt freshmen Cory Trice and Jordan Rucker are the new No. 1 cornerbacks, supplanting sophomores Kenneth Major and Dedrick Mackey.

“When you don’t play well, hopefully you have some backups that can go in,” said Holt. “And that’s what has happened. We are trying to create competition. It’s not OK to have mental lapses like that. And you have to do something about it. Or else you won't correct the problem. And so, put a couple of other guys in and both guys were really solid. They did not play poorly."

Holt was please with how the 6-3, 215-pound Trice played. He was moved to corner from safety prior to the season-opener at Nevada.

"Cory Trice played really, really well. And it’s good for him. He had an opportunity and played 50-plus plays and did an excellent job. It wakes everyone up. Competition brings the best out of all of us. And I think the other two guys who got taken out, I think they’ll learn from it. And I think they’re better. They had a better week of practice. And they understand.”

