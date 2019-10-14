"When your older guys are leading the way...we'll have a chance to move forward."



- Kirk Ferentz, on @HawkeyeFootball following loss vs. Penn State pic.twitter.com/7fYX7hl5TP — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) October 13, 2019

Here's an early look at Purdue's seventh opponent in 2019, the Iowa Hawkeyes: Time: Saturday, Noon ET Location: Kinnick Stadium Surface: FieldTurf Capacity: 70,585 (Tickets Available)

Schedule/records: Iowa (4-2 overall, 1-2 Big Ten); Purdue (2-4; 1-2) Series notes: Purdue leads the all-time series 48-38-3. Purdue has won the last two games, taking last year's meeting after Spencer Evans drilled a 25-yard field goal with eight second left for a 38-36 victory vs. No. 19 Iowa. The Boilermakers also won the last time they visited Iowa City, prevailing 24-25. In fact, the Boilers have won two of their last three in Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes had won four meetings in a row before Purdue's recent run. The Boilermakers won 20 in a row vs. Iowa from 1961-80. Since then, Purdue is 9-22-1 vs. the Hawkeyes.

TV: ESPN2. Beth Mowins, play-by-play; Anthony Becht analyst; Rocky Boiman, field

Early line: Iowa -17



Iowa is coming off a big home loss vs. Penn State

After a 4-0 start, the Hawkeyes have lost two games in a row. Iowa fell, 10-3, at Michigan and then lost at home to Penn State last Saturday, 17-12. The Hawkeyes have been playing standout defense all season. Offense? It has been an issue. In fact, Iowa almost went a second game in succession without a touchdown. Yes, Michigan and Penn State are really good on defense. But Iowa can't continue to hope its defense keeps it in games. The Hawkeyes were the pick of some to win the Big Ten West. But Iowa sits 1-2 in league action and is staring up at Wisconsin and Minnesota. How good are the Hawkeyes? On a side note: No game in Kinnick Stadium can be discussed without mentioning the 'Iowa wave,' a tradition where at the end of the first quarter fans turn to wave to the children watching from the windows of the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital that overlooks Kinnick.



Tough up front

This Hawkeye squad is anchored by a rugged d-line led by ends A.J. Epenesa and Chauncey Golston. But despite having a primo line, Iowa ranks next-to-last in the Big Ten in sacks with 10. Iowa ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten in total defense (260.8 ypg), scoring defense (10.2 ppg) and rushing defense (100.8 ypg), and No. 3 in passing defense (160.0 ypg). Defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been on Kirk Ferentz's staff for all 21 years he has been in Iowa City. Parker is one of the best.



Offensive struggles

The Hawkeye offense is bogging down because it has struggled to run (156.8 ypg). Since 2015, Iowa is 40-4 when it rushes for at least 100 yards. When the Hawkeyes fail to rush for over 100 yards, they are 1-14 with the only win being in the Outback Bowl over Mississippi State. Another issue for Iowa: turnovers. Against Penn State, Hawkeye quarterback Nate Stanley threw another interception, and Iowa fumbled three times, losing one. Iowa committed just one turnover the first four games of 2019, which helped it build a 4-0 mark. But in the last two weeks, Iowa has committed six turnovers and it has resulted in a pair of losses.

