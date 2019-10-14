MORE: First look: Iowa | Gold and Black Radio podcast: Iowa | Plummer, Bell honored by Big Ten Will Rondale Moore play Saturday? Heck, will he even practice this week? That’s the question on the minds of many as Purdue (2-4 overall; 1-2 Big Ten) preps to play at noon ET at Iowa (4-2 overall; 1-2 Big Ten). “You know what, probably too early to tell,” said Jeff Brohm at his Monday press conference. “I'm not real optimistic about it." Moore injured his left hamstring vs. Minnesota on September 28—on the same play quarterback Elijah Sindelar hurt his left clavicle. Moore has missed the last two games. He still leads the team with 29 catches for 387 yards and two touchdowns. The status of senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal also remains murky. He has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason knee surgery. The timeline for Neal’s return keeps getting pushed down the road. Any chance No. 9 finally suits up Saturday? “He's out,” said Brohm. Is Neal done for the year? “You know, I wouldn't go that far yet, but you know, he's out a little while longer,” said Brohm. "So kind of week-to-week. Probably wouldn't say (he is done for the year) yet.” The news on junior wideout Jared Sparks was more optimistic. He has missed the last four games with an ankle issue. “We're hopeful to get him back,” said Brohm. “I thought it would happen last week. It didn't. I don't want to say it will happen and all of a sudden it doesn't. I think we'll see more as we get into practice.” Safety Simeon Smiley left last week’s game dinged up, but he’s expected back. “I think Smiley should be back this week, and I think he was able to come back in and play,” said Brohm. Linebacker Cornel Jones and defensive lineman Branson Deen missed last week’s game. “Too early to tell on those two (if they will play Saturday),” said Brohm. “We'll see how it plays out. I know (linebacker) Kieren Douglas will be out.” And lastly on the injury front: center Viktor Beach will miss a second game in a row.

Thin at LB

The linebacking spot has gotten perilously thin with the status of Cornel Jones unknown after missing last week and backup Kieren Douglas set to miss a second game in a row. And Markus Bailey was lost for the season to a knee injury after two games. “We have some concerns,” said Brohm. “There's no question the lack of depth is a strong concern right now. I think Ben Holt has played a lot of snaps. Cornel (Jones) is injured. Jaylan Alexander is playing a lot of snaps. He's doing some good things. It's good to see.” Typically, Purdue’s depth chart has had three true linebacker positions listed. But this week, the depth chart has two true linebacker spots and an “OLB/NB (nickel back),” which is Jalen Graham. Alexander and Holt are listed as starters, backed up--respectively--by true freshman Khali Saunders and Derrick Barnes, who is the starting “Leo.” “But the back-ups, we had to force Saunders into action who had not played yet," said Brohm. "First time in the game. Did a solid job, I think he has a bright future. We had worked Derrick Barnes in the back end and to use him at linebacker, and Branson Deen went out on the defensive end, so we got short-handed there. So, we kind of kept him at his position, but yes he has to be able to play both. “To me, (Barnes) is someone who has cross-trained at both the hybrid defensive end position and the linebacker position. So, yes, we have to make sure we have a couple different options ready.”

Love for the OL

The offensive line has come under scrutiny, as the staff has mixed and matched personnel. Three new starters were injected into the starting lineup last week. And, the results were positive with the Boilermakers rushing for a season-high 127 yards in a 40-14 win vs. Maryland.

“I was proud of our offensive line,” said Brohm.” A lot of times, you take a lot of blame when things are not going well and when things are going good, the skill players get the credit. Those guys gave up one sack and that was on Jack (Plummer), holding the ball too long. Could have gotten rid of it. Could have thrown in the flat on the little roll-out there. So that was good to see.” Brohm says the staff made some schematic changes to help the front, which had new starters at left guard (Mark Stickford), center (Sam Garvin) and right tackle (Eric Miller). “Now, we did a few things to help our guys, and I think that did help, as well, but I do think our guys played hard,” said Brohm. “Without question, (left tackle) Grant Hermanns has had his best game. He definitely stood out. I think (right guard) Matt McCann was solid again and those two have to be our best players each week and that did happen. “The others, I think with the competition, with a few of the adjustments we made and the fact that they play hard and play confident, I thought they did a good job and I was proud of their performance."

Brohm 2, Ferentz 0