Purdue is looking to spark a rushing attack that ranks last in the Big Ten and second-to-last in the nation. Maybe Jackson Anthrop will help. At least that’s the hope.

Last week during Purdue’s off week, Jeff Brohm announced that the junior wide receiver will also take reps at running back.

“It brings me back to the high school days,” he said after practice on Tuesday. “It has been a while, for sure, but at the same time I have to keep watching film and keep going over stuff with (running backs) Coach (Chris) Barclay and (receivers) Coach (JaMarcus) Shephard. See the movement up front. That’s only thing you have to get used to.”

Don’t expect Anthrop to be an elixir when 1-2 Purdue welcomes 3-0 Minnesota for its Big Ten opener on Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium. Anthrop isn’t expected to become the every-down back. That role belongs to guys like sophomore Zander Horvath and true freshman King Doerue. But it’s hoped that Anthrop can offer a change-of-pace and a spark.

“He has ability,” said Barclay. “He played a lot of running back in high school. He has good vision. He has good change-of-pace, catches the ball well, obviously. He understands and sees shoots very well. He has done a good job for us. He is still gonna play some at receiver. But he is definitely gonna service us some in the backfield, as well. We have some things and packages where he can line up and do some things in the backfield. But he won’t be the primary guy. He will kind of spell us when we need to be spelled.”

Anthrop was a school-boy hero at nearby Central Catholic High School, where he achieved legendary status. As a senior, Anthrop scored a school-record 55 touchdowns and averaged nine yards per carry while rushing for 2,247 yards. He was named first-team Associated Press All-State as a defensive back, wide receiver and running back during a prep career that saw him score 105 touchdowns. Now, Anthrop can relive his glory days as a running back.

"You always set the bar high for yourself, so you have to hit the hole hard," said Anthrop. "You never know what’s gonna pop."

What will be his role for Purdue in the backfield?

“I don’t know for sure, but I would probably say it’s more receiver," said Anthrop. "But at the same time mixing in running back here and there, as well as special teams. Whatever you have to do to get on the field.”

And, make no mistake about it: Anthrop will be on the field a lot.

Story continues below video

