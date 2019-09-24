Anthrop to pull double-duty as a receiver and running back
Purdue is looking to spark a rushing attack that ranks last in the Big Ten and second-to-last in the nation. Maybe Jackson Anthrop will help. At least that’s the hope.
Last week during Purdue’s off week, Jeff Brohm announced that the junior wide receiver will also take reps at running back.
“It brings me back to the high school days,” he said after practice on Tuesday. “It has been a while, for sure, but at the same time I have to keep watching film and keep going over stuff with (running backs) Coach (Chris) Barclay and (receivers) Coach (JaMarcus) Shephard. See the movement up front. That’s only thing you have to get used to.”
Don’t expect Anthrop to be an elixir when 1-2 Purdue welcomes 3-0 Minnesota for its Big Ten opener on Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium. Anthrop isn’t expected to become the every-down back. That role belongs to guys like sophomore Zander Horvath and true freshman King Doerue. But it’s hoped that Anthrop can offer a change-of-pace and a spark.
“He has ability,” said Barclay. “He played a lot of running back in high school. He has good vision. He has good change-of-pace, catches the ball well, obviously. He understands and sees shoots very well. He has done a good job for us. He is still gonna play some at receiver. But he is definitely gonna service us some in the backfield, as well. We have some things and packages where he can line up and do some things in the backfield. But he won’t be the primary guy. He will kind of spell us when we need to be spelled.”
Anthrop was a school-boy hero at nearby Central Catholic High School, where he achieved legendary status. As a senior, Anthrop scored a school-record 55 touchdowns and averaged nine yards per carry while rushing for 2,247 yards. He was named first-team Associated Press All-State as a defensive back, wide receiver and running back during a prep career that saw him score 105 touchdowns. Now, Anthrop can relive his glory days as a running back.
"You always set the bar high for yourself, so you have to hit the hole hard," said Anthrop. "You never know what’s gonna pop."
What will be his role for Purdue in the backfield?
“I don’t know for sure, but I would probably say it’s more receiver," said Anthrop. "But at the same time mixing in running back here and there, as well as special teams. Whatever you have to do to get on the field.”
And, make no mistake about it: Anthrop will be on the field a lot.
Story continues below video
“I do think Jackson is a guy we want to get more touches,” said Brohm. “Even on special teams, he gives great effort, he goes hard, he wants to win, he works hard, he competes, and he's a guy we want to get in the mix, so you'll see him playing both running back and the receiver position, and he is someone that we want to try our best to get the ball in his hands more."
Whose idea was having Anthrop also play some running back?
“I’m not really sure,” said Anthrop. “Coach Shep came in and said: 'Jackson, you’re going to be doing more work at running back. Coach Brohm wants you over there.' So, I was like: 'OK, I guess so.' It’s been good.”
Barclay says Brohm was the person who initiated the change.
“But I wasn’t opposed to it,” said Barclay. “I have seen his video. We have experimented with him a couple times before in the backfield and he has just done a really good job. He’s a natural. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but I think he brings some toughness and some courage. He’ll be fine.”
Usually the first half of practice, Anthrop works with the running backs. Then, he works with the wideouts in the second half of practice.
“But if Coach Shep wants me over there with the wide receivers, I’ll go over there. The biggest challenge is learning how to be patient and change speeds. At receiver, Coach Shep emphasizes speed off the ball, speed off the ball. When you get back there, as much as you want to go fast, you have to be patient and see the hole and hit it.”
And if Anthrop needs any help, he always can ask older brother Danny, who was a multi-position star at C.C. who also played wideout at Purdue (2012-15). What advice would Danny give to Jackson?
“See the hole, hit it and keep running,” said Jackson Anthrop. “And protect yourself. Play hard wherever they need you to play.”
