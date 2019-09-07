Stats (PDF): Purdue-Vanderbilt box score

MORE: GoldandBlack.com blog | Holt was back on the sideline | Purdue's big numbers in Vandy win | 10 things you need to know about Vandy win | The 3-2-1



Following his team's 42-24 win Saturday afternoon over Vanderbilt, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to break down the win and discuss Rondale Moore, Nick Holt, aggressiveness on offense and much more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.