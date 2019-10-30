News More News
Twin City Superstore Videos: Karlaftis, Holt, Mosley talk Nebraska and more

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

DE George Karlaftis, LB Ben Holt and S Navon Mosley talk defense, Nebraska and more after practice on Wednesday.

