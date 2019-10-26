MORE: GoldandBlack.com blog | The 3-2-1: Purdue's loss to Illinois | Gold & Black Radio Express: Illinois loss | 10 things you need to know about Purdue's loss to Illinois | Twin City Superstore video: Jeff Brohm after Illinois loss | Final thoughts on Purdue's loss to Illinois

PDF: Purdue-Illinois statistics

Jeff Brohm’s offense depends on good play from the quarterback. And, he wasn’t pleased with his signal-callers after today’s 24-6 loss to Illinois.

Jack Plummer was making his fifth start (and he played most of another game), but he struggled today as he continues to fill in for fifth-year senior Elijah Sindelar, who has been out since September 28 with a broken left clavicle.

“I obviously didn’t play well,” said Plummer. “It was pretty obvious to see. Didn’t make good decisions. Turned it over twice, which ultimately led to 14 points for the other team. So, it wasn’t a good day for me.”

The redshirt freshman hit only 8-of-20 passes for 71 yards with one huge pick-six. After that mistake in the second quarter—which gave Illinois a 10-0 lead—Brohm pulled Plummer and inserted sophomore walk-on Aidan O’Connell. Plummer later was put back in … then taken out. Was Plummer disappointed to get pulled?

“You gotta earn everything,” said Plummer. “I didn’t play well. Aidan went in. They aren’t gonna play someone who is not producing. I gotta work hard.”

What did Brohm say to O’Connell?

“You’re in,” said O’Connell.

Now what?

“We need to be more productive at that position,” said Brohm. “I understand the elements were tough. I get it. I understand we have to play better around him. I understand that, as well. But we aren’t playing good enough at that position. It’s an open competition and we’ll figure it out at the end of the week.”

