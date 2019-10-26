Brohm on QBs: "It's an open competition'
Jeff Brohm’s offense depends on good play from the quarterback. And, he wasn’t pleased with his signal-callers after today’s 24-6 loss to Illinois.
Jack Plummer was making his fifth start (and he played most of another game), but he struggled today as he continues to fill in for fifth-year senior Elijah Sindelar, who has been out since September 28 with a broken left clavicle.
“I obviously didn’t play well,” said Plummer. “It was pretty obvious to see. Didn’t make good decisions. Turned it over twice, which ultimately led to 14 points for the other team. So, it wasn’t a good day for me.”
The redshirt freshman hit only 8-of-20 passes for 71 yards with one huge pick-six. After that mistake in the second quarter—which gave Illinois a 10-0 lead—Brohm pulled Plummer and inserted sophomore walk-on Aidan O’Connell. Plummer later was put back in … then taken out. Was Plummer disappointed to get pulled?
“You gotta earn everything,” said Plummer. “I didn’t play well. Aidan went in. They aren’t gonna play someone who is not producing. I gotta work hard.”
What did Brohm say to O’Connell?
“You’re in,” said O’Connell.
Now what?
“We need to be more productive at that position,” said Brohm. “I understand the elements were tough. I get it. I understand we have to play better around him. I understand that, as well. But we aren’t playing good enough at that position. It’s an open competition and we’ll figure it out at the end of the week.”
After the Penn State game on October 5, Brohm put an “or” between the quarterbacks’ names on the depth chart, indicating there would be competition. Plummer retained the No. 1 job the last three games. But now, Plummer's top status looks to be in more peril. What is it that Brohm wants Plummer to do better?
“He wants me to step up,” said Plummer. “First drive (of the game), second or third down, I kind of drifted back in the pocket when I didn’t need to. The next drive, I drifted to the right--didn’t need to. Good protection. I gotta sit in there and trust it more. Step up in the pocket and find check-downs.”
Added Brohm: “I think some decision-making early on I was disappointed with. And then you can’t throw an interception in that game for a touchdown. You can’t do it. It just can’t happen. Every once in a while, we’re gonna some things and you gotta find a check-down or step up and run. It’s kind of the same things we’ve been saying for the last couple of weeks. That has to get better. If not, someone else is gonna play.”
O’Connell saw the first extended action of his career, hitting 7-of-13 passes for 65 yards with his first career TD toss.
“I thought Aidan did some decent things,” said Brohm. “His decision-making early on was suspect, as well. But he can throw the football. He works hard. We’ll open up the competition and see who wins it by the end of the week.”
No doubt, wet weather made passing the ball tough. Had Plummer--a Gilbert, Ariz., native--ever operated in conditions like this?
“No,” he said.
How about O’Connell, a native of Lincolnshire, Ill.?
“Not to that extent,” he said. “I have played in rain games before, but that was probably the most I ever have played in.”
Now, the two will battle next week to see who starts next Saturday when Nebraska visits. Purdue (2-6 overall; 1-4 Big Ten) has to win its four remaining games to reach bowl eligibility.
