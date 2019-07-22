GoldandBlack.com is counting down the "easiest" to "hardest" games of 2019.

Fear the Hawkeyes? Nah. Jeff Brohm is 2-0 vs. Iowa.

The 24-15 upset win in Iowa City in 2017 was epic, as it helped spark Purdue to bowl eligibility when its back was against the wall with a 4-6 mark. Lose to Iowa, and the Boilermakers' bowl hopes would have been dashed. Purdue won, and then beat Indiana to earn a postseason spot in Brohm's debut.

The mastery of Iowa continued in 2018. The Boilermakers won a 38-36 thriller vs. the Hawkeyes in Ross-Ade Stadium, as Spencer Evans drilled a 25-yard field goal with eight second left.

Boilermaker wins vs. the Hawkeyes haven't been common for a generation. From 1983-2016, Purdue went 6-21-1 vs. Iowa. Before this mini-run of success, Purdue had lost four in a row to Iowa and six of seven. Maybe the worm is turning in a series that Iowa dominated for years.

But never discount the Hawkeyes. Kirk Ferentz is Iowa’s all-time winningest coach as he enters his 21st season at the helm. And he will add to his 152 career victories this fall. Heck, Iowa may even win the West.

The Hawkeyes have one of the Big Ten’s better signal-callers in senior Nathan Stanley, who is entering his third season as a starter. He has veteran skill talent around him even with the stellar tight end tandem of Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson gone. Keep an eye on wideout Brandon Smith and running back Mekhi Sargent. The o-line should be killer led by future pro tackles Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson.



And there are no secrets to what Iowa does on defense. It’s a bend-but-don’t-break scheme that doesn’t want to yield big plays. The unit is led by a boffo line. A.J. Epenesa may be the Big Ten’s top defensive end. Purdue's offense will be challenged.

Bottom line: It’s never easy to play in Kinnick Stadium, where the fans are right on top of the action. And the Hawkeyes have to be steaming mad after having lost the last two to the Boilermakers. Iowa will challenge Purdue on both sides of the ball. Big plays were the key to victory the last time Purdue visited Iowa City. (Thank you, Anthony Mahoungou.) And, they probably will be again.

Series: 48-38-3, Purdue

Last Purdue win: 2018, 38-36 at Purdue

Last Iowa win: 2016: 49-35, at Purdue