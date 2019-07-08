University Book Store Headlines: 07.08.2019
Carsen Edwards (@Cboogie_3) dropped 20 PTS in his #NBASummer debut! ☘️🔥 pic.twitter.com/2GDb1D6zx9— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 6, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Recruiting
Recruiting reset: defensive line - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Georgia LB Kydran Jenkins details commitment to Purdue - Rivals.com
Kydran Jenkins is a "violent striker who is a plus athlete" - GoldandBlack.com
5️⃣5️⃣ Days Until Kickoff!— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 6, 2019
Feat. ➡️ @derrickbarnes21 🔥#Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/PmDHl3vHH3
Purdue Boilermakers Football
Preseason magazines offer mixed views about Purdue - JCOnline.com
Catching up with ... Shawn McCarthy - GoldandBlack.com
Opening games will be tough on Nevada - NevadaAppeal.com
Big Ten win total picks - CBSSports.com
IU AD Fred Glass proud of improvements in tenure - JournalGazette.com
Minnesota president leaving school in better shape than he found it - StarTribune.com
🚀 @_evlewt opens up #SummerLeague play today against Dallas.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 6, 2019
⏰: 9 PM
📺: NBATV#Purdue / #ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/BiPmsZMSDR
Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
Williams wins gold as part of USA Basketball U19 team - GoldandBlack.com
Edwards leads Celtics to win in first Summer League contest - Celticswire.com
Celtics Summer League roster and lineup - Heavy.com
Why Isaiah Livers could win Big Ten POTY in 2019-20 - Bustingbrackets.com
Michigan lands Mo Wagner's brother - ESPN.com
Purdue Boilermakers Olympic Sports/Other
Meitz helps U.S. win relay in gold in Naples - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Mike Williams (1950) Center, Football
Don Anderson (1963) Cornerback, Football
Taver Johnson (1972) Assistant coach, Football
Mark Bigonger (1975) Offensive Tackle, Football
R'Kes Starling (1978) Cornerback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.