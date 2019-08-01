University Book Store Headlines: 08.02.2019
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
August 2
Dale Samuels (1931) Quarterback, Football
Bob Hopp (1943) Defensive Tackle, Football
Larry Orr (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mike Kohler (1965) Defensive Tackle, Football
George Hall (1984) Linebacker , Football
Joey Elliott (1986) Quarterback, Football
August 3
Men's Basketball/FB
Roosevelt Barnes (1958) Guard/LB, Men's Basketball/FB
Scott Isbell (1962) Tight End, Football
Kevin Sumlin (1964) Linebacker, Asst. Coach, Football
August 4
Rich Ruble (1945) Tight End, Football
Dennis Bond (1949) Fullback, Football
Stan Brown (1949) Offensive Back, Football
John Kaineg (1956) Offensive Guard, Football
Tom Kingsbury (1959) Linebacker, Football
Dan Barry (1988) Offensive Guard, Football
