University Book Store Headlines: 9.16.19

Purdue  Football

Video: Brohm post - TCU - GoldandBlack.com

Upon further review: TCU - GoldandBlack.com

Plummer 'felt good' going into game - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue run game 'not going anywhere' - Indystar.com

Why Patterson not anointing QB after easy win at Purdue - Fort Worth Star Telegram

Video chat session recap - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten power rankings - 3 wins by 13 points for Minnesota - Journal & Courier

Five things we learned about Big Ten in Week 3 - Chicago Tribune

10 things you need to know about Purdue's loss to TCU - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue shot down in loss to TCU - Journal & Courier

Gallery: Purdue-TCU - GoldandBlack.com

Blog: Letdown under the lights - GoldandBlack.com

Final thoughs: TCU - GoldandBlack.com

BOT chair Berghoff talks future on GoldandBlack 'LIVE': GoldandBlack.com/WLFI

Ineffective offense goes beyond Jack Plummer - Journal & Courier


Purdue Recruiting

Recruiting roundup - Maliq Carr and more - GoldandBlack.com

Terrell first Purdue commitment - Journal & Courier

Video: New commit Preston Terrell - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball

Bavis passes away at age 71 - Ft. Wayne Journal Gazette

Edwards gives back to loyal fans - Purdue Exponent

Wheel Rise event in photos - Purduesports.com

Olympic Sports/Other

2 shot at high rise on Saturday night - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue sets roster for Cradle of Astronauts reunion at Homecoming - Journal & Courier

Golf wraps up busy stretch - Purduesports.com

Soccer stalemate in St. Louis - Purduesports.com

VB wins Nashville tournament - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Bob Kress (dec.) (1950) Running Back, Football

Ae'rianna Harris (1998) Forward, Women's Basketball

Trevion Williams (2000) Forward, Men's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}