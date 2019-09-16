University Book Store Headlines: 9.16.19
Purdue Football
Video: Brohm post - TCU - GoldandBlack.com
Upon further review: TCU - GoldandBlack.com
Plummer 'felt good' going into game - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue run game 'not going anywhere' - Indystar.com
Why Patterson not anointing QB after easy win at Purdue - Fort Worth Star Telegram
Video chat session recap - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten power rankings - 3 wins by 13 points for Minnesota - Journal & Courier
Five things we learned about Big Ten in Week 3 - Chicago Tribune
10 things you need to know about Purdue's loss to TCU - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue shot down in loss to TCU - Journal & Courier
Gallery: Purdue-TCU - GoldandBlack.com
Blog: Letdown under the lights - GoldandBlack.com
Final thoughs: TCU - GoldandBlack.com
BOT chair Berghoff talks future on GoldandBlack 'LIVE': GoldandBlack.com/WLFI
Ineffective offense goes beyond Jack Plummer - Journal & Courier
Purdue Recruiting
Recruiting roundup - Maliq Carr and more - GoldandBlack.com
Terrell first Purdue commitment - Journal & Courier
Video: New commit Preston Terrell - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball
Bavis passes away at age 71 - Ft. Wayne Journal Gazette
Edwards gives back to loyal fans - Purdue Exponent
Wheel Rise event in photos - Purduesports.com
Olympic Sports/Other
2 shot at high rise on Saturday night - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue sets roster for Cradle of Astronauts reunion at Homecoming - Journal & Courier
Golf wraps up busy stretch - Purduesports.com
Soccer stalemate in St. Louis - Purduesports.com
VB wins Nashville tournament - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Bob Kress (dec.) (1950) Running Back, Football
Ae'rianna Harris (1998) Forward, Women's Basketball
Trevion Williams (2000) Forward, Men's Basketball
