University Book Store Headlines: 10.2.2019
🔔 @DavidB3ll had a breakout performance Saturday.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 1, 2019
📈: 8 catches, 117 yards
✔️: Only true freshman in America to have at least 8 catches and 110 yards in the same game. pic.twitter.com/6RSx79Lvjt
Purdue Football
Cerebral Plummer takes over with growing confidence - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore video: co-OC/QB coach Brian Brohm - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore videos: Jack Plummer, David Bell, Matt McCann - GoldandBlack.com
Number crunching: Week 4 - GoldandBlack.com
Penn State hosts Purdue in 100th Homecoming game - GoPSUSports.com
Penn State will face Purdue's backup quarterback - VictoryBellRings.com
Minnesota postgame exit interview: Purdue - TheDailyGopher.com
First and 10: Purdue at Penn State - JCOnline.com
Data Driven: A look at Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Roundtable: Expectations now - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in the pros - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue offense forced to adjust again - JCOnline.com
There's always next year, Nebraska and Florida State - ESPN.com
Ohio State AD against Fair Pay to Play Act - ESPN.com
Penn State-Purdue among Week 6 Best Bets - CBSSports.com
Learn about @NVBentley33’s journey to the Patriots.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 1, 2019
🎥: via @PATRIOTSdotCOM. #ProBoilers 🚂https://t.co/EDaXYB2bGS
🏁 It’s a good ‘ole-fashioned MarioKart showdown between @BoilerBall & @umichbball at Dave & Busters. #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/hgs2Fdio26— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 2, 2019
Purdue Basketball
Top 11 Big Ten NBA prospects to know - CBSSports.com
Big Ten predictions, picks - CBSSports.com
____________ needs to have a big game to card the road upset Saturday?— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 1, 2019
Get ready for the @BoilerFootball-No. 12 Penn State game below. pic.twitter.com/cL2u3ivHgC
Olympic Sports/Other
Volleyball: Drews selected to dream team - PurdueSports.com
Women's golf: Finishes 11th at Windy City - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Jim Colletto (1944) Head Coach, Football
Dan Smith (1954) Running Back, Football
Dale Schwan (1957) Offensive Guard, Football
Steve Powell (dec. 2018) (1972) Offensive Tackle, Football
Greg McQuay (1976) Center, Men's Basketball
Ron Mason (1977) Wide Receiver, Football
Isaac Haas (1995) Center, Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.