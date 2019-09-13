University Book Store Headlines: 9.13.2019
All Black Everything.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 12, 2019
⚫️: Black helmets.
⚫️: Black jerseys.
⚫️: Black pants. pic.twitter.com/HppXRi2jYj
Gold and Black Report: Sept. 13, 2019
Purdue Football
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm on Sindelar: "It will be a game-time decision" - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Brohm after Thursday's practice - GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive - GoldandBlack.com
Matchup preview: TCU at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
5 things for TCU fans to know about Purdue - DallasMorningNews.com
TCU at Purdue: Who has the edge? - JCOline.com
7 facts about LB Cornel Jones - JCOnline.com
Sindelar a game-time decision - JCOnline.com
Saturday night showdown - PurdueSports.com
Ohio State denied trademark on "The" - CBSSports.com
👉🏽 Get to know @ballislife_219.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) September 12, 2019
🔗: https://t.co/fVmQPCTII7 pic.twitter.com/Vs6fXAj8l0
Purdue Recruiting
Official visit preview - GoldandBlack.com
WL's Yanni Karlaftis emerges on offense - JCOnlline.com
Final tip time of the season announced.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) September 12, 2019
🆚: @UVAMensHoops
📆: Dec. 4, 2019
⏰: 7:15 or 7:30 PM ET
📺: ESPN or ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/XigNYpjKDr
Purdue Basketball
ACC, Big East, Pac-12 place four each in Way-Too-Early Top 25 - ESPN.com
For our #TBT @BoilerFootball Daily, we look back at a thrilling 1969 win over TCU with the Hall of Fame voice of John DeCamp.#TuneInNow 📻🚂 #BoilerUphttps://t.co/iR0ISGgVs2— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) September 12, 2019
Olympic Sports/Other
You will soon be able to buy the Purdue shirt from 'Stranger Things 3' - IndyStar.com
State wineries helping Purdue celebrate with 'Giant Leaps' wines - PurdueNews.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
September 13
Earl Coleman (1970) Fullback, Football
Derrick Winston (1972) Cornerback, Football
Rocco Foggio (1978) Defensive End, Football
Bridget Perry (1994) Guard, Women's Basketball
September 14
Don Hall (1958) Offensive Line, Football
Tim Alspaugh (1961) Running Back, Football
Kent Somers (1963) Center, Football
Mark Wohlford (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball
Sean Collins (1990) Cornerback, Football
Gregory Phillips (1995) Wide Receiver, Football
September 15
John Hoogendoorn (1974) Offensive Tackle, Football
Adam Wolf (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
Henry Lorenzen (1990) Center, Football
