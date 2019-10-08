University Book Store Headlines: 10.8.2019
𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙴𝙰𝙶𝙻𝙴 𝙷𝙰𝚂 𝙻𝙰𝙽𝙳𝙴𝙳. 👨🚀— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 7, 2019
Be a part of the mission and get your Moon Walk Mini Helmet N🌔W⬇️https://t.co/RHBX2MRXar pic.twitter.com/Mj5f3V1dpb
𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝚊 𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚔 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚒𝚜 𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 🌎.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 7, 2019
📸s ➡️ https://t.co/VwyzbKauDU pic.twitter.com/suAN31q7HI
Purdue Football
Brohm on o-line shake-up, Maryland RPO and more - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Jeff Brohm at Monday's press conference - GoldandBlack.com
Updates: Brohm press conference - GoldandBlack.com
First Look: Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
First-and-10: Maryland at Purdue - Journal & Courier
Purdue will wear moon helmets for Maryland game - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com
Changes coming to Purdue's offensive line? - Journal & Courier
Brees posts training video right after thumb surgery - AOL.com
Maryland's Leake wins Big Ten special teams award - Maryland Rivals
.@RMos_8Ball with the fumble recovery. 🙌— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 8, 2019
pic.twitter.com/KHR7Pst65e
Purdue Basketball
Does the 3-point line change the college game? Maybe, maybe not. - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue recruiting
Olympic Sports/Other
Purdue a top school for Rivals 250 Rayshaun Benny - Rivals.com
Purdue alums advancing the space industry - Purdue
Women's golf 10th at Illini Invitational - Purduesports.com
Men's golf surges - Purduesports.com
Wrestling to host "Practice on the Plaza" - Purduesports.com
Baseball to host Halloween Bash on Oct. 29 - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
John Reifenrath (1951) Center, Football
Frank Doria (1959) Fullback, Football
Tim Clark (1961) Kicker, Football
Jon Blackman (1975) Tight End, Football
Jacques Reeves (1982) Cornerback, Football
