University Book Store Headlines: 9.17.19
Purdue Football
First Look: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue left searching - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue hurt by lack of run game - Journal & Courier
Brees likely to miss six weeks - ESPN
Gopher receiver wins Big Ten weekly award - Minneapolis Star-Tribune
The Catholic parish where the Brohms went to grade school dedicated its football field in honor of them. #BrohmSquad pic.twitter.com/7n1V0Lqekb— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 17, 2019
Kickoff time set for the Gophers.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 16, 2019
📅: Sept. 28
🆚: Minnesota
⏰: 3:30 PM
📺: ESPN or ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/TBNGmMKPoO
Purdue Recruiting
Coach weighs in on Terrell - GoldandBlack.com
Week 4 commits results - GoldandBlack.com
Rivals 250 RB checks out Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue gets commit Terrell - Journal & Courier
Olympic Sports/Other
Lilovich scholarship honors Purdue wrestling - NWI Times
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Ted Reasoner (1946) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Ron Hardy (1953) Defensive End, Football
Brian Walker (1957) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jim Wallace (1967) Wide Receiver, Football
Akin Ayodele (1979) Defensive End, Football
Jason Werner (1986) Linebacker, Football
BJ Knauf (1993) Wide Receiver, Football
