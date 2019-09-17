News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 06:49:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.17.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Purdue  Football

First Look: Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio: Purdue left searching - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue hurt by lack of run game - Journal & Courier

Brees likely to miss six weeks - ESPN

Gopher receiver wins Big Ten weekly award - Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Purdue Recruiting

Coach weighs in on Terrell - GoldandBlack.com

Week 4 commits results - GoldandBlack.com

Rivals 250 RB checks out Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue gets commit Terrell - Journal & Courier

Olympic Sports/Other

Lilovich scholarship honors Purdue wrestling - NWI Times

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Ted Reasoner (1946) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Ron Hardy (1953) Defensive End, Football

Brian Walker (1957) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jim Wallace (1967) Wide Receiver, Football

Akin Ayodele (1979) Defensive End, Football

Jason Werner (1986) Linebacker, Football

BJ Knauf (1993) Wide Receiver, Football

