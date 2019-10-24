University Book Store Headlines: 10.24.2019
Our rookies are catching some looks. 👀💯@FocusFreshman#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/uXpJJ5O7MR— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 23, 2019
Purdue Football
Chat recap - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Coach's Corner: Watts brings energy and a high pain threshold to the field - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: DL coach Reggie Johnson - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Fakasiieiki, Watts, Allen - GoldandBlack.com
Source: QB Nick Sipe retiring from football - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm wants running as part of QB mind-set - JCOnline.com
Watts tolerates pain, provides boost to D-line - JCOnline.com
Bell turns wrong route into TD - JCOnline.com
Coaching salaries - USAToday.com
Grandma Karen has never missed a game and @DavidB3ll wouldn’t have it any other way.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 23, 2019
Learn how his #FamilyFirst mentality guided him to Purdue.
⬇️
📺: https://t.co/114KFrdGpn#BoilerUp 🏈 pic.twitter.com/9UynegARna
What better than @DavidB3ll, @Jackplummer13 and @CoachShephard talking football?— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) October 24, 2019
The answer is NOTHING, so don’t miss them on today’s episode of the @BoilerFootball Daily.
🎧📲: https://t.co/tm2MKm0ZUw
Purdue Basketball
Evan Boudreaux well-positioned to capitalize on renewed opportunity - GoldandBlack.com
Three Purdue players on NBA opening night rosters - PurdueSports.com
Expanded role awaits Aaron Wheeler - JCOnline.com
No. 1 Michigan State to be without Josh Lanford until at least January - ESPN.com
Ranking every team, 1-353 - CBSSports.com
Big Ten preview - SI.com
Preseason All-American Teams - CBSSports.com
Carsen’s NBA journey starts NOW!— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 23, 2019
🆚: 76ers
📺: ESPN
pic.twitter.com/Qx7m0WohBV
Olympic Sports/Other
Wrestling: Season preview: 149-165 - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Always Aggressive Podcast | Season 1, Episode 3 - PurdueSports.com
Men's tennis: Purdue set for ITA Ohio Valley Regionals - PurdueSports.com
Swimming: Purdue earns a trio of B1G weekly honors - PurdueSports.com
Dennis vs. Baiel; West Lafayette mayoral race - Wlfi.com
Initial hearing rescheduled for former Purdue student accused of rape- Wlfi.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Fred Arrington (1954) Linebacker, Football
Doug Lee (1964) Forward, Men's Basketball
Ralph Turner (1979) Strong Safety, Football
Chris Booker (1981) Forward, Men's Basketball
Paul Long (1984) Free Safety, Football
Reggie Pegram (1991) Running Back, Football
Tyler Hamilton (1998) Wide Receiver, Football
