Coach's Corner: Watts brings energy and a high pain threshold to the field
The big black brace on Anthony Watts’ right elbow is hard not to notice. Does it cut down on pain on the elbow he hurt at Penn State a few weeks ago?
“No,” said Watts. “You just have to deal with it. It just holds everything in place and makes sure I don’t do anymore damage to it.”
No doubt, the junior defensive tackle is tough. He got hooked by a Nittany Lion offensive lineman back on October 5 and went down. In addition to getting his elbow caught up and hurt, Watts said he was “choke-slammed” on the play, too.
“That's what he got a penalty for,” said Watts. “He grabbed me by the neck and clothes-lined me. It was just a whole bad situation.”
Watts missed the next game—vs. Maryland—and appeared doubtful for last week’s tilt at Iowa. But he suited up and showed up, playing 37 snaps and getting an assist on a tackle while wearing the big, bulky black elbow brace in Iowa City. What did he have to overcome to get back on the field?
“A lot of pain,” said Watts. “It's just a mind thing for me cause I don’t really believe in getting hurt. If you can tolerate something, you can play. I told them I would be able to tolerate the pain.”
Amazingly, Watts wanted to play sooner, but he wasn't allowed. As it was, d-line coach Reggie Johnson was surprised Watts was back so quickly.
“We had prepared for him to be out four to six (weeks) was the preliminary assessment," said Johnson. “For him to be back is a true testament to the kid. He loves to play, compete. He has some toughness about him.”
Watts’ presence is key for a line that has been without stalwart senior tackle Lorenzo Neal all season as he recovers from knee surgery.
“I know I can be a vocal leader," said Watts. “But I also like to bring energy. And I know we are going to have to set the tone at the end of the day. …
“Lorenzo is still with us mentally and vocally, keeping us in check and being a good leader on the sideline.”
Neal's absence has thrust Watts into a key role as the chief interior playmaker. The 6-4, 300-pound Houston native leads all defensive tackles in tackles with 23 and has three TFLs and two sacks. Will he be ready go Saturday vs. Illinois (3-4 overall; 1-3 Big Ten), which is coming off a huge upset of No. 6 Wisconsin? Purdue (2-5 overall; 1-3 Big Ten) needs four more victories to reach bowl eligibility. This is a huge game in Ross-Ade Stadium (12 p.m. ET kickoff).
“I definitely have more (snaps) in me," said Watts. “I always have more in me. I can play as many snaps as they need me to. … I never had a problem going. If they need more snaps, I can give them more … “
Johnson has been impressed.
“To be in position where he is, on contact every play … you’re pushing against big bodies, says a lot about his determination and to want to help the team,” said Johnson. “Couldn’t be more proud or pleased with him with his effort. From a leadership stand point, to go out and play when you aren’t 100 percent, that’s huge.”
Fakasiieiki means versatile
The injuries were mounting at linebacker for Purdue. Markus Bailey was out. Cornel Jones was out. Kieran Douglas was out. The Boilermakers needed reinforcements, especially with an upcoming game against a physical Iowa squad. Purdue couldn’t play a lot of nickel. It needed a base 4-3 alignment.
The solution: Move defensive end Semisi Fakasiieiki to linebacker. It worked.
The 6-2, 250-pound Fakasiieiki is Purdue's "Mr. Versatile." He's used to moving around. How versatile is he? Fakasiieiki says he has played seven positions since arriving at Purdue in 2016.
He added middle linebacker to his resume last week when he made the start in Iowa City, slotting in the middle between Ben Holt and Jaylan Alexander. And the Compton, Calif., native more than held his own, playing 21 snaps and making four tackles with half a TFL. When did he learn he'd move to linebacker?
“I think earlier on last week they came up to me, Coach (Nick) Holt did,” said Fakasiieiki. “He said, ‘I’m gonna need you to play linebacker for us, be physical.' I was like, 'Whatever you need. I got you.' ”
It was just the second game he had played in 2019 (Maryland, 11 snaps), as Fakasiieiki has been mostly a special teams player during his Boilermaker tenure. He has six stops on the year with 1.5 TFLs and a sack.
Before we move on, here is how you pronounce his name. It’s SAH-mee-SEE FHAK-uh-see-ECKEE. That’s not too hard, is it? He has heard many pronunciation variations over the years. If you struggle with it, Fakasiieiki says to just call him “Mesee.” In case you were wondering, Semisi means “James” in English. As for his last name: Fakasiieiki.
“I'm Tongan,” said Fakasiieiki. “That’s where it come from. “I heard (my last name is) a commentators worst nightmare."
Get used to saying and hearing it, as Fakasiieiki figures to factor in down the stretch as Purdue looks for four more victories and bowl eligibility. That quest continues Saturday vs. Illinois. The Fighting Illini like to run the ball—the RPO in particular—so Fakasiieiki could see action.
“Ben Holt has helped a lot,” said Fakasiieiki. “Coach Holt, too. Me and Ben have gotten close. He has helped me a lot with a lot of these play calls.”
Don't forget about Cam Allen
There’s no denying the impact of the 2019 freshman class. Its contributions are being felt in many places.
George Karlaftis is making a mark at defensive end, while David Bell is emerging as a star at wideout with King Doerue carrying the load at running back. And Jalen Graham is a key cog in the back end of the defense. But one freshman who probably hasn’t gotten enough attention for his contributions is Cam Allen.
The 6-1, 190-pound Bluefield, Va., native has forged a niche in the secondary. He can play nickel back, but Allen says he is playing strictly safety now.
“It shows how much hard work I have put in,” said Allen of how he has gotten on the field so quickly. “Since I started playing football when I was 4 years old, this has been one of my dreams. Now, I'm trying to stay focused and make my next dream a reality.”
Allen has had to deal with some targeting issues. He was ejected for targeting at Penn State. He then was whistled for targeting again the next week vs. Maryland, but the call was reversed.
“The coach just said ‘Watch your head the next time,” said Allen as to what he was told when he was ejected at Penn State.
“I knew I was going to have to make another hit (vs. Maryland), but I had to go lower. That was a smart move on me.”
Allen is sixth among Purdue’s true freshmen in snaps with 106, as he has burned his ability to redshirt by already playing in six games this season. He has nine tackles with three passes broken up. Is he surprised he didn't redshirt?
"Me and my dad always talked about this my whole life,” said Allen. “Wherever I go, I feel I am as good as anybody. Me coming in here and playing is not a surprise to me. I just feel I am doing my job and responsibility."
