The big black brace on Anthony Watts’ right elbow is hard not to notice. Does it cut down on pain on the elbow he hurt at Penn State a few weeks ago?

“No,” said Watts. “You just have to deal with it. It just holds everything in place and makes sure I don’t do anymore damage to it.”

No doubt, the junior defensive tackle is tough. He got hooked by a Nittany Lion offensive lineman back on October 5 and went down. In addition to getting his elbow caught up and hurt, Watts said he was “choke-slammed” on the play, too.

“That's what he got a penalty for,” said Watts. “He grabbed me by the neck and clothes-lined me. It was just a whole bad situation.”

Watts missed the next game—vs. Maryland—and appeared doubtful for last week’s tilt at Iowa. But he suited up and showed up, playing 37 snaps and getting an assist on a tackle while wearing the big, bulky black elbow brace in Iowa City. What did he have to overcome to get back on the field?

“A lot of pain,” said Watts. “It's just a mind thing for me cause I don’t really believe in getting hurt. If you can tolerate something, you can play. I told them I would be able to tolerate the pain.”

Amazingly, Watts wanted to play sooner, but he wasn't allowed. As it was, d-line coach Reggie Johnson was surprised Watts was back so quickly.

“We had prepared for him to be out four to six (weeks) was the preliminary assessment," said Johnson. “For him to be back is a true testament to the kid. He loves to play, compete. He has some toughness about him.”

Watts’ presence is key for a line that has been without stalwart senior tackle Lorenzo Neal all season as he recovers from knee surgery.

“I know I can be a vocal leader," said Watts. “But I also like to bring energy. And I know we are going to have to set the tone at the end of the day. …

“Lorenzo is still with us mentally and vocally, keeping us in check and being a good leader on the sideline.”

Neal's absence has thrust Watts into a key role as the chief interior playmaker. The 6-4, 300-pound Houston native leads all defensive tackles in tackles with 23 and has three TFLs and two sacks. Will he be ready go Saturday vs. Illinois (3-4 overall; 1-3 Big Ten), which is coming off a huge upset of No. 6 Wisconsin? Purdue (2-5 overall; 1-3 Big Ten) needs four more victories to reach bowl eligibility. This is a huge game in Ross-Ade Stadium (12 p.m. ET kickoff).



“I definitely have more (snaps) in me," said Watts. “I always have more in me. I can play as many snaps as they need me to. … I never had a problem going. If they need more snaps, I can give them more … “

Johnson has been impressed.

“To be in position where he is, on contact every play … you’re pushing against big bodies, says a lot about his determination and to want to help the team,” said Johnson. “Couldn’t be more proud or pleased with him with his effort. From a leadership stand point, to go out and play when you aren’t 100 percent, that’s huge.”