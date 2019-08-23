Gold and Black Report: Aug. 23

Lorenzo Neal returns to Purdue second highest-graded defensive player after a solid season up front. pic.twitter.com/tzkNIFFPSi — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 22, 2019

Purdue Football

Purdue's offensive line is a work in progress - GoldandBlack.com Nevada secondary will see true test in Rondale Moore - NevadaSportsNet.com Pac-12 decides against 9 a.m. kickoffs - ESPN.com David Bell moving closer to full strength - JCOnline.com Purdue preview - CollegsSportsJournal.com Razzle dazzle: The secret behind the country’s top high school QB mill - Yahoo.com The toughest non-conference schedules - CBSSports.com Picking the best team in each state entering 2019 - CBSSports.com Jerry Palm picks every bowl - CBSSports.com

Purdue Recruiting

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball

Just Ignore It: Nike's response to internal emails that discussed paying high school players - Yahoo.com



Olympic Sports/Other

Soccer: Readies for new season - PurdueSports.com The Hub on Campus tenants demanding action - WLFI.com O'Rears Pasty Shop to relocate - WLFI.com Volleyball: Hayley Bush continues to exceed expectations - JCOnline.com





The first moon landing may have occurred a half-century ago, but Apollo 11 flight director Gene Kranz remembers the mission like it was yesterday. #TakeGiantLeaps #Purdue150 https://t.co/fv2FnFwsU7 pic.twitter.com/5DzWDmQCub — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) August 22, 2019

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today