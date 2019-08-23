News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 06:29:09 -0500') }} basketball

University Book Store Headlines: 08.23.2019

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Gold and Black Report: Aug. 23

Purdue  Football

Purdue's offensive line is a work in progress - GoldandBlack.com

Nevada secondary will see true test in Rondale Moore - NevadaSportsNet.com

Pac-12 decides against 9 a.m. kickoffs - ESPN.com

David Bell moving closer to full strength - JCOnline.com

Purdue preview - CollegsSportsJournal.com

Razzle dazzle: The secret behind the country’s top high school QB mill - Yahoo.com

The toughest non-conference schedules - CBSSports.com

Picking the best team in each state entering 2019 - CBSSports.com

Jerry Palm picks every bowl - CBSSports.com

Purdue Recruiting

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball

Just Ignore It: Nike's response to internal emails that discussed paying high school players - Yahoo.com


Olympic Sports/Other

Soccer: Readies for new season - PurdueSports.com

The Hub on Campus tenants demanding action - WLFI.com

O'Rears Pasty Shop to relocate - WLFI.com

Volleyball: Hayley Bush continues to exceed expectations - JCOnline.com



Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

August 23

Kennedy Wilson (1963) Strong Safety, Football

August 24

George Olion (1945) Defensive End, Football

Nick Zecchino (1998) Long Snapper, Football

Neal Beshears (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball

Spike Albrecht (1992) Guard, Men's Basketball

Ja'Whan Bentley (1996) Linebacker, Football

August 25

Mike Anderson (1973) Fullback, Football

Chad Brown (1975) Wide Receiver, Football

Zach Logan (1985) Cornerback, Football

Alec Huber (1986) Tight End, Football

Jared Zwilling (1986) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jesse Schmitt (1992) Long Snapper, Football

