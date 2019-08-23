University Book Store Headlines: 08.23.2019
Gold and Black Report: Aug. 23
Lorenzo Neal returns to Purdue second highest-graded defensive player after a solid season up front. pic.twitter.com/tzkNIFFPSi— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 22, 2019
Purdue Football
Purdue's offensive line is a work in progress - GoldandBlack.com
Nevada secondary will see true test in Rondale Moore - NevadaSportsNet.com
Pac-12 decides against 9 a.m. kickoffs - ESPN.com
David Bell moving closer to full strength - JCOnline.com
Purdue preview - CollegsSportsJournal.com
Razzle dazzle: The secret behind the country’s top high school QB mill - Yahoo.com
The toughest non-conference schedules - CBSSports.com
Picking the best team in each state entering 2019 - CBSSports.com
Jerry Palm picks every bowl - CBSSports.com
👀 Taking notice. pic.twitter.com/2T2UtGyotA— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) August 22, 2019
Purdue Recruiting
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball
Just Ignore It: Nike's response to internal emails that discussed paying high school players - Yahoo.com
Who's ready to get the season started? 👊— Purdue Soccer (@PurdueSoccer) August 22, 2019
📊https://t.co/d5WYmZ8ZoL
👂 https://t.co/yHOsXIa5z0
🖥 BTNPlus
🚂⚽️ #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/gwesCMYpRW
Olympic Sports/Other
Soccer: Readies for new season - PurdueSports.com
The Hub on Campus tenants demanding action - WLFI.com
O'Rears Pasty Shop to relocate - WLFI.com
Volleyball: Hayley Bush continues to exceed expectations - JCOnline.com
The first moon landing may have occurred a half-century ago, but Apollo 11 flight director Gene Kranz remembers the mission like it was yesterday. #TakeGiantLeaps #Purdue150 https://t.co/fv2FnFwsU7 pic.twitter.com/5DzWDmQCub— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) August 22, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
August 23
Kennedy Wilson (1963) Strong Safety, Football
August 24
George Olion (1945) Defensive End, Football
Nick Zecchino (1998) Long Snapper, Football
Neal Beshears (1991) Forward, Men's Basketball
Spike Albrecht (1992) Guard, Men's Basketball
Ja'Whan Bentley (1996) Linebacker, Football
August 25
Mike Anderson (1973) Fullback, Football
Chad Brown (1975) Wide Receiver, Football
Zach Logan (1985) Cornerback, Football
Alec Huber (1986) Tight End, Football
Jared Zwilling (1986) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jesse Schmitt (1992) Long Snapper, Football
