University Book Store Headlines: 07.30.2019
Official number: 4️⃣#ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/ECawL4RIch— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 29, 2019
Purdue Recruiting
Hudgins will bring big-time potential from big-time program - GoldandBlack.com
South Bend's Blake Wesley another in-state target - GoldandBlack.com
Marcellus Moore commits to Purdue - Chicago Sun-Times
On location. Boilermakers are everywhere.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) July 29, 2019
📍: Remington Farms. #Purdue / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/QNYTQ9VOIC
Purdue Football
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Training camp preview - GoldandBlack.com
Tiller had big influence of Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos - Lincoln Journal Star
Rondale Moore is just getting started — on and off the field - The Athletic.com
Rondale Moore is a sleeper Heisman contender - SI.com
Danny Etling working out at WR - DailyCaller.com
Not all teams can simply rebuild with 5-star recruits - SportsBookReview.com
Purdue Basketball
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
What a time to be a Boilermaker! RT @purdueexponent: Chick-fil-A and Jersey Mike's to come to campus https://t.co/0ogs4tMr5u via @purdueexponent @ChickfilA @jerseymikes pic.twitter.com/H30zFC9ool— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) July 29, 2019
Olympic Sports/Other
Volleyball: Drews seeks Olympic Gold - Commercial-News.com
Wrestling: Ersland makes staff promotions - PurdueSports.com
Swimming: Boilermakers ready to race to nationals - PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball: Scruggs named assistant coach - PurdueSports.com
ICYMI: Browning Investments LLC and J.C. Hart Co. Inc. announced a joint venture to develop apartments and commercial space in Discovery Park District, a 400-acre $1 billion-plus development that will transform the west side of @LifeAtPurdue. Learn more: https://t.co/WSYD2OrLFE. pic.twitter.com/wvWms3Ipro— Giving to Purdue (@GivingtoPurdue) July 29, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Have you checked out the @lifeatpurdue 3D model in the @purduememorialunion recently? If you haven't had a chance to visit, here's a peek at the newest version of the model (reinstalled earlier this year). 📍#HailPurdue #BoilerUp #PurdueAlumni#TakeGiantLeaps #Purdue150 pic.twitter.com/tWIDpELqN7— Purdue Alumni (@PurdueAlumni) July 29, 2019
