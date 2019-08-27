More: Roundtable: Expectations for Purdue | Coordinators Corner Last year, as he watched classmate Rondale Moore star on the field and a bunch of touted recruits commit to play his very position off the field, Amad Anderson took nothing for granted, as he says. The freshman wide receiver said he took to heart details, and their importance, in hopes of carving his niche among a Boilermaker receiving corps that now stands as Purdue's most talent-laden position. The diligence with which he tried to approach not playing, Anderson said, has put him in the position he finds himself in today. Heading into Friday night's 2019 opener at Nevada, the redshirt freshman is listed as one of Purdue's No. 1 receivers, opposite Moore and junior Jared Sparks. "Every little thing I knew would help me, I did it," Anderson said. "Staying after practice, catching extra balls, little things like that. It kind of helped me get where I am now." He'd already enrolled early, the spring prior, and got some of his inevitable mistakes out of the way, and when the season came around, Anderson seemed to be on the cusp of playing for Purdue, but never did. Instead, he redshirted. "Understanding what the coaches want and being able to execute the plays and just doing all the little things that the coaches want," Anderson said. "All the receivers are talented, but they want guys who'll do what the coaches are asking and execute the plays. "Basically I just did what the coaches wanted me to do and that put me in the position I'm in now." Continue reading below

There probably won't be another Rondale Moore for Purdue this season, no freshman receiver who establishes himself as one of the best players in his sport from his very first snap. How could there be? Moore's freshman season was extraordinary. But in a different way, Purdue will be no less dependent on youth at wide receiver, as last year's seniors have been become this year's freshmen. Anderson is listed as a starter for Nevada. True freshmen Milton Wright and David Bell are listed as second-teamers, and considering that paper depth charts are anything but ironclad, and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard expects to play as many as seven wide receivers, there might be starter-type snaps available for players even if they're not listed on the top line. Wright included. "I feel like I'm ready," he said. "(Coaches have) gotten me ready for this moment. I believe I'm ready to compete and I believe that they believe I'm ready to compete as well." Purdue's young receivers say they're ready. Of course they do. But sometimes it takes experiencing something to even know what "ready" means. For Wright, it may come with the speed of the game. Purdue is known to be working toward operating even faster on offense this season. "The pace," Wright said of the stiffest adjustment he's faced just in practice. "We don't huddle a lot, so it's been the pace of the game and just how fast it is, but I feel like I'm getting a feel for it and I'm excited for it."