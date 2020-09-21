Loosen up the shoulder pads, polish the blocking sled and dust off the neck rolls: Preparations for the 2020 season are heating up.

The Boilermakers have 33 days until they kick off the season on Oct. 24 vs. Iowa in Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue has been lifting weights, having meetings and practicing this month while the 2020 season was in limbo, but those aforementioned practices have been limited to helmets and shorts while abiding by a 12-hour-per-week limit.

Now, Purdue and the rest of the Big Ten can practice up to 20 hours per week with a nine-game 2020 season green-lighted last Wednesday by the Big Ten. And the league will slowly build toward working out in full pads later this month.

Brohm said last week after the Big Ten announced it was moving forward with a 2020 season that his team may be in shells on Sept. 28. Full pad practices can’t commence until daily antigen testing—part of the conference’s stringent health and safety protocols—begins on Sept. 30. That’s also the date Brohm estimated last week that his team would be fully geared up for the first time.

What should we expect?

