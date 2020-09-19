Stop us if you've heard this before: The 2020 Big Ten schedules are out.

The Big Ten released a third incarnation of its 2020 schedule this morning on the FOX "Big Noon KIckoff Show." And Purdue's menu of games looks manageable, as it will play in nine consecutive weeks in a truncated season that will begin Oct. 24.

“We were very excited to receive our schedule today and look forward to what is always a challenging Big Ten season," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said in a statement. "We appreciate all the effort that has been put forth to make this season happen and we can’t wait to take the field this fall. Let’s Play Football!”

The Boilermakers will open the season at home on Oct. 24 vs. Iowa, which lost its last visit to Ross-Ade Stadium in 2018. Other notable tidbits:

• Purdue plays at Wisconsin for second season in a row, as the Big Ten apparently used the second version of its 2020 schedule (10-game, Big Ten only) as a basis to build its final version. That schedule had Purdue opening at Michigan, but the game has been scrubbed. The Boilermakers have lost 14 in a row to the Badgers, who last lost to Purdue in 2003.



• Rutgers will visit West Lafayette for the first time ever. The other cross-division foe is Indiana.



• Nebraska comes to Purdue for a second season in a row. The Boilermakers have won two in a row vs. the Cornhuskers.



In all, Purdue will face all six Big Ten West foes, as well as two teams from the East: Indiana and Rutgers. The Boilermakers will be looking to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket when they visit Bloomington. The Scarlet Knights won the one all-time meeting vs. Purdue, which was in 2017 in New Brunswick.



The Boilermakers' ninth and final game will take place the last weekend of the season--Dec. 18-19--when the Big Ten title game will be played in Indianapolis. That weekend will pit East teams vs. West teams in to-be-determined games based on where schools finished in the standings. Reports have indicated all the games that weekend could take place in domes at neutral sites within the Big Ten footprint.

Brohm is entering his fourth season in West Lafayette coming off a 4-8 season (3-6 Big Ten). He has led the program to two bowls.

The Big Ten announced a 10-game conference-only slate on Aug. 5 that ran from Sept. 5 to Nov. 21 ... only to postpone the season on Aug. 11. That schedule replaced the original 12-game Big Ten schedule that included three non-conference games for each school. The Boilermakers were slated to play host to Memphis and Air Force and travel to Boston College in non-conference play.

