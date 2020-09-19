A look at Purdue's revised 2020 schedule
Stop us if you've heard this before: The 2020 Big Ten schedules are out.
The Big Ten released a third incarnation of its 2020 schedule this morning on the FOX "Big Noon KIckoff Show." And Purdue's menu of games looks manageable, as it will play in nine consecutive weeks in a truncated season that will begin Oct. 24.
“We were very excited to receive our schedule today and look forward to what is always a challenging Big Ten season," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said in a statement. "We appreciate all the effort that has been put forth to make this season happen and we can’t wait to take the field this fall. Let’s Play Football!”
The Boilermakers will open the season at home on Oct. 24 vs. Iowa, which lost its last visit to Ross-Ade Stadium in 2018. Other notable tidbits:
• Purdue plays at Wisconsin for second season in a row, as the Big Ten apparently used the second version of its 2020 schedule (10-game, Big Ten only) as a basis to build its final version. That schedule had Purdue opening at Michigan, but the game has been scrubbed. The Boilermakers have lost 14 in a row to the Badgers, who last lost to Purdue in 2003.
• Rutgers will visit West Lafayette for the first time ever. The other cross-division foe is Indiana.
• Nebraska comes to Purdue for a second season in a row. The Boilermakers have won two in a row vs. the Cornhuskers.
In all, Purdue will face all six Big Ten West foes, as well as two teams from the East: Indiana and Rutgers. The Boilermakers will be looking to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket when they visit Bloomington. The Scarlet Knights won the one all-time meeting vs. Purdue, which was in 2017 in New Brunswick.
The Boilermakers' ninth and final game will take place the last weekend of the season--Dec. 18-19--when the Big Ten title game will be played in Indianapolis. That weekend will pit East teams vs. West teams in to-be-determined games based on where schools finished in the standings. Reports have indicated all the games that weekend could take place in domes at neutral sites within the Big Ten footprint.
Brohm is entering his fourth season in West Lafayette coming off a 4-8 season (3-6 Big Ten). He has led the program to two bowls.
The Big Ten announced a 10-game conference-only slate on Aug. 5 that ran from Sept. 5 to Nov. 21 ... only to postpone the season on Aug. 11. That schedule replaced the original 12-game Big Ten schedule that included three non-conference games for each school. The Boilermakers were slated to play host to Memphis and Air Force and travel to Boston College in non-conference play.
|Date
|Opponent
|
Oct. 24
|
Iowa
|
Oct. 31
|
at Illinois
|
Nov. 7
|
at Wisconsin
|
Nov. 14
|
Northwestern
|
Nov. 21
|
at Minnesota
|
Nov. 28
|
Rutgers
|
Dec. 5
|
Nebraska
|
Dec. 12
|
at Indiana
|
Dec. 19
|
TBA
FULL COVERAGE
• Jeff Brohm "excited to get back to working"
• Game on! Big Ten votes to play in 2020
• Decision looms on Big Ten season
• Confused by what's going on with the Big Ten? These FAQs may help
• B1G coach on Trump tweet: “You shake your head. It’s like, 'Wow.' "
• November? January? February? When will B1G begin? Even Trump wants to know
• The Big Ten's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad August
• B1G source: Two winter football season options being discussed
• Winter football, domes, bulging rosters and a March Rose Bowl?
• Leading sports doctor on Big Ten postponement: 'I don't understand'
• B1G coaches rankled by fall practice model, but it could change in October
• B1G source: Winter season is 'all about preserving the '21 (fall) season'
• Healing begins in Big Ten, but discord still simmers amid postponement
• Big Ten letter explains reasons for postponement
• Bobinski hopeful for spring season
• Some Big Ten football parents push back on postponement
• Brohm discusses his plan to play in spring and fall of 2021
• Brohm: "Our team is disappointed"
• With football on hold, Purdue athletic department challenged
• Big Ten postpones season, could possibly play in spring
• Cancel or delay? Decision looms as Purdue and league teams practice today
• Brohm OK with playing spring and fall of 2021, if need be
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.