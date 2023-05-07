Womack becomes the 18th incoming freshman for the Boilermakers, and the lone running back in the class of 2023.

A late addition to the 2023 recruiting class came on Sunday as Tomball, Texas, running back Christian Womack announced his commitment to Purdue via Twitter. He committed to the Boilermakers following an official visit over the weekend.

The Lone Star State product had a unique path prior to his commitment to Purdue, as he was previously set to play at Blinn College, a JUCO in Texas. In mid-April, Purdue running backs coach Lamar Conard reached out on Twitter to gauge his interest in potentially coming to West Lafayette.

That Twitter message and subsequent conversation led to an offer being sent Womack's way, and now ends up with a commitment from the 2023 recruit.

Womack was under-recruited despite a stellar final two years at Tomball. He did not have a Division-I offer coming out of high school. As a senior, he rushed for 2,111 yards on 297 carries with 26 touchdowns. That campaign was on the heels of a 1,369-yard and 21-touchdown season as a junior. Following his senior year, Womack was awarded TWSA Third Team All-State honors and the District-15 6A Offensive MVP.

The newest Boilermaker is a needed addition to Lamar Conard's running back room heading into 2023. Purdue lost King Doerue, Kobe Lewis, and Kentrell Marks to the transfer portal this off-season, creating a need for depth in the backfield.

Workhorse Devin Mockobee will headline the unit on the heels of his breakout redshirt freshman performance. Mockobee's primary backups remain Dylan Downing and Tyrone Tracy, who were the only two scholarship running backs on the roster prior to Womack's commitment. Walk-on Addai Lewellen could also see snaps if the Boilermakers see anyone go down.

Womack will likely be a reserve during his true freshman season unless injuries begin piling up at the position.

At 6'1" and 190 pounds, Womack's top attribute is his speed, as he self reports a 40-yard dash of 4.40 seconds. He has a knack for slipping off tacklers and is tough to catch when he gets in open space. Womack provides a home run threat out of the backfield for offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and could find himself getting time early in his Boilermaker career.