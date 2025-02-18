VIDEO: Purdue assistant coach Feb. 18th media availability

Purdue special teams coordinator James Shibest, defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green and defensive ends coach Jake Trump met with the media on Tuesday.
Boiler Upload has you covered with everything each had to say:
Purdue special teams coordinator James Shibest, defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green and defensive ends coach Jake Trump met with the media on Tuesday.
Boiler Upload has you covered with everything each had to say:
The Boilers couldn't keep up with the Spartans in transition or the half-court in a third-straight loss
Purdue's second half defense is officially a concern.
Purdue loses its third straight game.
James Shibest, Kelvin Green and James Trump meet with the media for the first time since joining Barry Odom’s staff.
Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds talks IU loss, Minnesota matchup and more
The Boilers couldn't keep up with the Spartans in transition or the half-court in a third-straight loss
Purdue's second half defense is officially a concern.
Purdue loses its third straight game.